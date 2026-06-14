Punjab to expand free pilgrimage scheme with three new routes, says Kejriwal

The Punjab government will expand its free pilgrimage programme by adding three new routes covering Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji; Haridwar and Rishikesh; and Mathura and Vrindavan, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday. Kejriwal shed a spotlight on Volvo buses organised for the yatras, which he said showcases a commitment to promoting spirituality and community well-being. (@msisodia)

Addressing a programme in Jalandhar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the state was already facilitating free pilgrimages on two routes covering Darbar Sahib-Durgiana Temple-Valmiki Temple and Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi Temple.

New routes under the scheme Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji

Haridwar and Rishikesh

Mathura and Vrindavan Kejriwal said the government bears the entire cost of the pilgrimages and has deployed Volvo buses for the programme.

“Many ‘teerath yatra’ (pilgrimages) are being organised. The Punjab Government has introduced Volvo buses and two routes are currently operational. One route covers Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Durgiana Temple, and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir. The second route covers Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi Ji Mandir. Three more routes are about to begin: Salasar Balaji Dham and Sri Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar and Rishikesh, and Sri Mathura Ji and Vrindavan Dham,” he said.

Patiala temple redevelopment Kejriwal also said renovation and development work at the Maa Kali Devi Temple in Patiala was underway at a cost of ₹85 crore and would be completed by September.

“There is the Maa Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala, which holds immense faith for people... The temple is being completely renovated and developed at a cost of ₹85 crore. It will be ready by September,” he said.

‘Hey Ram!’ performances across Punjab The AAP chief announced that actor Ashutosh Rana’s play “Hey Ram!” would be staged across Punjab from the end of July with free entry for the public.

“From the end of July, we will organise performances of Ashutosh Rana’s play 'Hay Ram' across Punjab... In Delhi, tickets cost ₹8,000, but we have made it free for the people of Punjab,” he said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present at the event along with other party leaders.