Report: FIFA considering plan for 64-team World Cup in 2030

With the World Cup already set to expand to 48 teams next summer, FIFA is considering an even bigger expansion to 64 countries for the 100th anniversary of the global spectacle in 2030, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

With the idea receiving mixed reviews, FIFA leaders met with the heads of state from Uruguay and Paraguay in New York, as well as leaders from South America's CONMEBOL and the head of Argentina's football association.

The Uruguayan Football Association first presented the 64-team plan in March, according to the New York Times. The first World Cup took place in Uruguay in 1930.

If the 64-team plan is approved, the World Cup would then be expected to return to 48 teams in 2034.

The first 48-team World Cup will take place primarily in the United States in 2026, with Mexico and Canada playing host to select games. The last time the tournament was in the United States was in 1994 when it was a 24-team gathering.

The field expanded to 32 teams in 1998 and has remained that way through the last seven tournaments, through the 2022 World Cup at Qatar, which was won by Argentina.

The 2030 World Cup not only could have its most number of teams ever, it is already set to be played on three continents and six different countries.

Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina each will play host to one game at the start of the tournament. The majority of 2030 games then will be split among Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

