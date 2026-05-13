VGU’s multidisciplinary academic ecosystem supports holistic learning

Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, is building a new model of undergraduate education, which is supporting students to move from classroom ideas to research papers, working prototypes, intellectual property, and startup creation, through mandatory transdisciplinary projects, innovation platforms, incubation support, and entrepreneurship-driven mentoring.. Vivekananda Global University in Jaipur is transforming undergraduate education through mandatory transdisciplinary projects, promoting collaboration across disciplines. (VGU) The university’s academic process At the core of this model is VGU's approach to mandatory transdisciplinary projects, where students from multiple disciplines work together on real-world challenges rather than isolated subject assignments. These projects are designed to encourage: Problem identification,

Field engagement,

Solution design,

Prototyping,

Validation, and

Eventual translation into outcomes such as publications, working models, copyrights, patents, and startup registrations. The approach is changing the undergraduate experience by making students active creators instead of passive learners, said the university. It is also creating a campus culture in which engineering students work with designers, business students collaborate with agricultural innovators, and young researchers learn to think beyond disciplinary silos. Prof. V. Saira, Head of Transdisciplinary Projects, is central to this transformation, the university stated.

This innovative model encourages students to transition from classroom learning to real-world applications, fostering entrepreneurship and practical skills essential for future careers. (VGU)

From projects to tangible outcomes VGU ensures that student work does not end with internal evaluation. Instead, promising projects are routed into research, innovation, and incubation channels that allow them to mature into serious outputs with academic and market relevance. The university supports this progression through publication activity, intellectual property facilitation, and startup incubation. VGU's Research and Development Cell highlights interdisciplinary and industry-relevant research, while the wider innovation system has contributed to hundreds of patents and a pipeline of research papers and assignments. For students, this means a project can evolve into a conference paper, a proof-of-concept model, a patent filing, or the registration of a startup. Students are learning how knowledge is applied, protected, validated, and commercialized in the real world, the university noted. The ecosystem What makes VGU's model distinctive is that it is supported by a broad ecosystem rather than a single cell or one-time annual event. The Institution's Innovation Council (IIC-VGU) runs a continuous pipeline of ideation activities, startup events, innovation awareness sessions, and mentorship engagements that keep the campus innovation cycle active throughout the year. Prof. Satish Jangid, Head of the Institution's Innovation Council, leads the model, supporting a large pool of ideas, active participants, mentors, and ecosystem partners, helping young innovators transition from concepts to credible ventures. Hackathons, designathons, campus pitch forums, and startup showcases play an important role in this ecosystem. These platforms expose students to time-bound innovation challenges, investor-style presentations, product validation exercises, and collaborative problem-solving experiences that mirror the demands of real startup and industry environments.

Vivekananda Global University (VGU) fosters student innovation through a supportive ecosystem, enabling projects to evolve into tangible outcomes like patents and startups, guided by mentorship and interdisciplinary collaboration. (VGU)