Hundreds march for Kathua minor, demand stronger laws

Hundreds of locals and people from neighbouring states took out a protest at Nuh in Mewat took out a protest rally at Gandhi Park, near the main market, on Sunday morning and marched to the residence of the deputy commissioner, demanding justice for an eight-year-old girl, who was gang-raped and murdered in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Protestors handed over a memorandum to the officials at the deputy commissioner’s office. Through the memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the residents demanded death penalty for the accused and called on the Union government to bring a stringent anti-rape law which provides for the death penalty for those accused of such heinous crimes against women and minors.

“Since Sir (DC) is out of town, we received the memorandum on his behalf. The residents held a peaceful protest. The law and order situation across the city is under control,” a police officer deployed at the DC’s residence said.

Hundreds from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and across Mewat gathered at the main market around 10am, holding up placards expressing their deep sorrow over the Kathua incident and demanded swift justice.

The protesters said that they want the culprits to be hanged.

Various organisations have also decided to rally their members for another protest for justice in the Kathua case on Tuesday.

“With incidents such as the one in Kathua on the rise, it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to send our daughters out alone even during the day. Girls are not safe in their own city. Our laws, dealing with such crimes, need to be changed, or the culprits will walk free under political pressure,” Imran Chiku, a social activist, said.

Akshat Singh, general secretary of Haryana Youth Congress, also took part in the protest and said they will organise a candlelight vigil in the city on Tuesday. “How can such depraved people be protected?” Singh said.

“Incidents of rape and murder are on the rise and the accused are not scared of the law. A minor is abducted, raped for days and killed and yet, the government is playing the role of a silent spectator,” Salamuddin, an advocate abd president of Mewat Vikas Sabha, said.