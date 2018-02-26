Gurgaon: Woman executive accuses boss of rape, unnatural sex

An official of a company with its office on Sohna road was booked for allegedly raping an HR manager, forcing her to engage in unnatural sex, and threatening her when she refused to give in to the demands of the accused. The accused is her reporting manager, the police said.

According to the complainant, the accused also claimed that his wife was an IPS officer and he would make “her life hell” if she revealed the matter to anyone. A case was registered against the accused at Sushant Lok police station under sections 328, 376 (2), 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, the woman told police, “I joined the company in May last year and I had to report to my boss, who, within a week, asked me to have lunch with her. During lunch, he used vulgar language was and touched me inappropriately. I resisted his advances. The very next day he started to harass me at work and held me back in office till late hours. On June 10, 2017, the said person told me that there is an official dinner in a hotel in Mehrauli, where he has called a few clients to discuss business. He directed me to be present there. As I reached the hotel, I realised that there was no one apart from him. He invited me for dinner. After dinner, he insisted on dropping me home in his car. As I sat on the front seat beside him, he sprayed something on my face and I became unconscious. On regaining my senses, I found myself in a room and realized that I had been raped. The accused had also engaged in unnatural sex with me.”

She said that when she asked the accused about the incident, he threatened her and told her to keep quite as he had shot a video of the act. Thereafter, the accused started blackmailing her and took her to Amritsar, Kullu, Manali and Jaipur, the complainant said. She said that during each of these visits, he forced himself on her and engaged in unnatural sex.

However, she said that the last straw was the incident that took place on February 9, 2018 when the accused not only raped her but also abused her badly. “Please take action against the accused,” she told the police.

In another incident, a woman from Delhi living in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 18 has accused the owner and another woman of threatening and molesting her. A case against the accused was registered on Sunday, the police said, adding that the facts are being verified and action would be taken thereafter.