Health Talk | How air pollution poses a growing threat to cardiovascular health

At least 1.9 million are dying every year from heart disease and just under a million from strokes due to outdoor air pollution alone, according to a recently released World Heart Federation (WHF) report, reiterating the fact that air pollution has become the greatest single environmental health risk.

The researchers in the paper highlight what has been often repeated over the past few years when talking about air pollution and its specific impact on the human heart: The effect of air pollution on heart disease will lead to millions of preventable deaths every year.

“The number of deaths from cardiovascular conditions caused by air pollution has been on the rise over the past decade and is set to increase further,” the report said.

The harmful effects of being exposed to high levels of air pollution for a prolonged period can be wide-ranging. This also includes obesity and diabetes which are being exacerbated by the global policy failure to meet air pollution targets.

Experts from the World Heart Federation said that the number is likely to be significantly higher as this data is from only a single air pollutant and considers only heart disease and stroke, whereas many other cardiovascular diseases are known to be worsened by air pollution. Already, cardiovascular disease is the world’s top killer, claiming at least 20 million lives each year.

“Air pollution is ubiquitous, sparing no one. Both outdoor and indoor pollution are driving deaths from cardiovascular disease which still claims the most lives every year. The impacts of air pollution from several sources add up, often widening gaps in health care for those also vulnerable to pollution, and worsening outcomes regardless of demographic,” said Mark Miller of the University of Edinburgh, and the WHF’s chair of the Air Pollution and Climate Change Expert Group.

Air pollution comes from many sources, including transport, industry and wildfires, but the report also details how indoor air pollution poses a serious health risk.

For a country like India, it is extremely worrisome as several parts of the country are impacted by high levels of pollution in the air, especially during the onset of winter. Beyond the smoke and smog that we can see, tiny invisible particles can get deep into the lungs, heart, and other organs.

In a new study published in Lancet Planetary Health earlier this month, across 10 major cities in India — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Shimla, and Varanasi — around 33,000 deaths every year are attributable to PM 2.5 pollution levels that breach the WHO guideline of only 15 micrograms per cubic metres. The national standard for fine, particulate matter or PM 2.5 (24 hours) is 60 micrograms per cubic metres.

The authors recommend upgrading the national standard; a recalibration of the Graded Response Action Plan, which largely focuses on pollution extremes to focus on year-round action; and covering more cities for air pollution control because most cities in India do not meet the WHO guidelines.

“Short-term PM2.5 exposure was associated with a high risk of death in India, even at concentrations well below the current Indian PM2.5 standard,” the study concluded.

The adverse impact will only worsen unless governments act proactively by way of stronger regulations and stringent measures. More importantly, the measures need to be implemented efficiently.

Rhythma Kaul, national editor, health, analyses the impact of the most significant piece of news this week in the health sector