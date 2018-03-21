Early Deadpool 2 reactions are in and many are already calling it better than the first

A few very lucky people have already seen the upcoming Deadpool sequel and are loving it to bits. The film, which doesn’t release until May, has been shown in a few test screenings and the reaction have been highly positive.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the Ryan Reynolds films has been test screened thrice so far with two different cuts and earned 98 and 94 points in the final screening for both. The score are even higher than what the 2016 original received (91).

The final screenings was attended by the film’s crew in Dallas and an audience member described the environment to THR as being ‘electric’ and ‘akin to watching the Super Bowl’.

The first part made USD 783 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing X-Men movie ever. It set a benchmark for any R-rated superhero films to come after it, such as the Suicide Squad or Logan.

In these test screenings, the audience members are asked to review the films and give suggestions. According to reports, the fans really loved a cameo sequence which let to a few more days of reshoots in Los Angeles last month.

The film releases on May 18 and also stars Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, and Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin,T.J. Miller (Weasel) and others.

