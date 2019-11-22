e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Freida Pinto is engaged to photographer Cory Tran, see pics

Freida Pinto has announced her engagement to boyfriend and photographer Cory Tran on his birthday. Check out their emotional posts.

hollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Freida Pinto is now engaged to Cory Tran.
Freida Pinto is now engaged to Cory Tran.
         

Actor Freida Pinto is engaged to her boyfriend, photographer Cory Tran and has announced the news on her Instagram with pictures of herself and Cory. Freida made the announcement on Cory’s birthday on Thursday.

Sharing the news alongside pictures where her engagement ring is clearly visible as she poses with her fiancée at a beach. “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues. Freida’s Love Sonia co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG @freidapinto @coryt congratulations you guys And happy birthday Cory.”

 

Lisa Ray commented, “Love you sooooo much. Heart burst.” Celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “I’m so excited.” Painter Michael Angel posted a few heart emojis and wrote, “Love.” Preeti Desai wrote, “I am so excited, Wifey gonna be a real wifey! Love you two moooooooonkeys”

Also read: Bikram Yogi, Guru, Predator movie review: Netflix’s spiritual successor to Wild Wild Country is just as wicked

Cory also posted the same pictures and wrote, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

Freida and Cory reportedly began dating in 2017 and have been going strong ever since. Freida has previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel, for six years until 2014. Before Dev, she dated Rohan Antao and the two broke up in 2010 around the release of Slumdong Millionaire.

“I feel what I did was right. There were no two ways about it. Everyone is going to write you off for one thing or another, but you know what — it’s my life, and if I didn’t go through it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today, sitting here talking about what happened back then and being more knowledgeable about what happens in relationships,” she had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
trending topics
Delhi air qualityHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News