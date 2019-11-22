Freida Pinto is engaged to photographer Cory Tran, see pics

hollywood

Actor Freida Pinto is engaged to her boyfriend, photographer Cory Tran and has announced the news on her Instagram with pictures of herself and Cory. Freida made the announcement on Cory’s birthday on Thursday.

Sharing the news alongside pictures where her engagement ring is clearly visible as she poses with her fiancée at a beach. “It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues. Freida’s Love Sonia co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG @freidapinto @coryt congratulations you guys And happy birthday Cory.”

Lisa Ray commented, “Love you sooooo much. Heart burst.” Celeb stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “I’m so excited.” Painter Michael Angel posted a few heart emojis and wrote, “Love.” Preeti Desai wrote, “I am so excited, Wifey gonna be a real wifey! Love you two moooooooonkeys”

Cory also posted the same pictures and wrote, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

Freida and Cory reportedly began dating in 2017 and have been going strong ever since. Freida has previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel, for six years until 2014. Before Dev, she dated Rohan Antao and the two broke up in 2010 around the release of Slumdong Millionaire.

“I feel what I did was right. There were no two ways about it. Everyone is going to write you off for one thing or another, but you know what — it’s my life, and if I didn’t go through it, I wouldn’t be the person I am today, sitting here talking about what happened back then and being more knowledgeable about what happens in relationships,” she had said.

