Mulan trailer: Disney’s epic live-action remake reveals villain, panders to China

hollywood

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:22 IST

Disney has released the official trailer for Mulan, its upcoming live-action remake of the 1998 animated film of the same name, based on the Chinese legend.

The trailer sets up the basic plot of the film, which appears to be largely similar to that of the animated film, although it discards the musical approach in favour of a more traditional wuxia epic. Mulan takes the place of her ailing father in the Imperial Army by pretending to be a man. We see glimpses of large-scale action, family drama, and lush visuals. We are also given our first glimpse of Gong Li as the primary antagonist, the shape-shifting witch Xianniang.

Here is the official synopsis:

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Chinese Army to defend the country from Huns, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. She is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. Disguised as a man by the name of Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her innermost strength and embrace her true potential.

Mulan is touted to be one of the most expensive films Disney has ever produced. The Mouse House is coming off a spate of successful remakes such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Maleficent and its sequel, Aladdin and The Lion King.

Mulan features a predominantly Asian cast, perhaps to pander to the growing Chinese audience. Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan stars Liu Yifei in the central role, and features Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as The Emperor and Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan. The film is slated for release on March 27.

