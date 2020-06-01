On Tom Holland’s birthday, every time the Spider-Man star revealed major Marvel spoiler

hollywood

Tom Holland’s blabbermouth is famous among Marvel fans. Such was his notoriety for revealing major Avengers-related spoiler that director Joe and Anthony Russo ensured that the actor didn’t get to read the script for Avengers: Endgame, just so that he’d have believable deniability during the publicity tour.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Joe Russo said during his visit to India ahead of the film’s release. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

So on the actor’s 24th birthday, here’s a list of all the times he’s revealed major Marvel spoilers.

One of the earliest Tom Holland leaks happend in 2016, after the actor had debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, but before he’d made his solo appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming. During a Q&A session, Holland was asked if playing Billy Elliot had prepared him for his role as the superhero. After talking about how much he likes doing his own stunts, Holland added, “There’s was a few things that I couldn’t do. There was, like, some time where they dangled my poor stunt double under a helicopter and dunked him in a lake,” he said, immediately realising that he’d possibly revealed a key scene. Clasping his mouth, the actor said, “This is live, isn’t it? I’m gonna get in so much trouble now. Oh no!

During the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland was asked if a larger character arc would be in play over the next couple of Spidey films, which at that point hadn’t been confirmed. “Yes... There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker — and Spider-Man especially — to grow in the next two movies,” Holland said, giving the reporter exactly what he wanted. “That’s a scoop, isn’t it?” the reporter asked, just as Holland realised that he’d confirmed a movie that Marvel hadn’t even announced yet.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the cast was discussing the fake scripts that they’re often given, when Holland decided to tell a story about reading one that featured “Spider-Man in space” which he thought was fake, but turned out to be real. The problem was that the fans hadn’t been told that Spider-Man would be going to space in Avengers: Infinity War at that point.

Holland’s next slip-up happened at a public event. While attending a screening of Infinity War, Holland took to the stage and yelled, “I’m alive!” alluding to the speculation that his character might be killed off in the film. But Holland thought that the crowd had just finished watching the movie, whereas in reality, they were just about to start.

On the press tour for Avengers: Endgame, a running joke was that Marvel had paired Holland with Benedict Cumberbatch for interviews just so that Cumberbatch could babysit him, given the experience the actor has had with regards to spoilers on series such as Sherlock and his Star Trek movie. There were several instances of Cumberbatch physically putting his hand on Holland’s mouth to stop him from revealing details, but in an interview to Access Hollywood, Holland managed to reveal something that got fan theorists in a tizzy. “He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff —” Holland said about Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, before Cumberbatch interrupted and said, “Stuff, just stuff.”

