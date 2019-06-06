When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine from the first X-Men movie

Actor Hugh Jackman has said that he was almost fired from the first X-Men movie, because the studio wasn’t pleased with his performance as Wolverine. Jackman played the Marvel superhero in eight films over 17 years, finally retiring with 2017’s Logan.

He told Daily Mail in a recent interview, “I was told that things weren’t really working out as they hoped. I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie - the biggest of my career. I was angry, I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person. She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally, she just said, ‘Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everything else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct... you’ve got this.’”

“To me that was love,” Jackman continued. “Someone that believes in you when you don’t fully believe in yourself.”

Jackman was hired for the role after original Wolverine actor Dougray Scott was let go, after filming had already begun.

The X-Men film franchise, which began in 2000, concludes its run this week with Dark Phoenix. A spin-off, titled New Mutants, is still slated for a 2020 release, after which the characters will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes about after Disney’s record takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 14:21 IST