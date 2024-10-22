Deep dive into India’s electric vehicle landscape

India is at a crucial juncture in its transition to electric mobility. As the country grapples with the twin challenges of urban pollution and energy security, the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) offers a compelling solution. Government initiatives such as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) have been instrumental in driving EV adoption in India. The focus on incentivising BEVs and expanding charging infrastructure has provided much-needed momentum. A charging plug is seen on an electric vehicle (REUTERS FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The state-level policies play a crucial role in determining the pace of adoption. States and Union Territories (UTs) with clear, supportive policies are seeing higher EV penetration rates, while those without such policies are falling behind, according to the 2024 EV Index by HERE Technologies.

The index states that while some states like Chandigarh have made significant strides, others lag behind, highlighting the uneven pace of adoption. Moreover, the Index also reveals a stark disparity in EV infrastructure across the country. States and UTs with fewer public charging stations per battery electric vehicle (BEV) such as Bihar and Chhattisgarh are struggling to keep up, creating significant gaps in coverage. This uneven distribution is a critical barrier to widespread EV adoption, particularly in less urbanised areas. The message is clear: Strategic investment in infrastructure is essential to bridge these gaps and ensure that EV drivers have reliable access to charging stations, regardless of their location.

Delhi has introduced the Delhi EV Policy, which offers substantial incentives for purchasing EVs, waivers on road tax, and subsidies for setting up charging infrastructure. Karnataka's Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy aims to make the state a preferred destination for EV and battery manufacturers by offering fiscal incentives and land at concessional rates. Maharashtra’s EV policy, on the other hand, provides incentives for scrapping old vehicles and purchasing new EVs, along with subsidies for charging infrastructure. These policies create a favourable environment for both consumers and businesses, leading to higher adoption rates and positioning these states as leaders in the EV transition.

There is a need for a more consistent and coordinated approach across all states. To truly accelerate the transition to electric mobility, every state and Union territories must commit to creating an environment that supports EV adoption, including investing in infrastructure and providing incentives for both consumers and businesses.

Chandigarh’s top rank in the EV Index is a testament to its well-rounded approach to electric mobility. The city's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Deployment Plan, launched in recent years, has been a key driver of its success. With the aim to make Chandigarh a model EV city, the plan includes financial incentives for both consumers and businesses to adopt EVs, as well as subsidies for the installation of charging infrastructure. As a result, Chandigarh boasts one of the highest densities of public chargers in India, with 148 chargers serving a relatively small number of electric vehicles.

Charging infrastructure forms the foundation upon which the success of electric mobility rests. Without it, even the most ambitious policies will struggle to gain traction. The index shows that while some regions are well-equipped, others are severely lacking.

For instance, Delhi has an impressive ratio of one public charger for every 12.5 kilometres of road, making it easier for drivers to find a charging point when needed. Chandigarh, with its well-distributed network of chargers, not only has a high density of chargers but also boasts an average power capacity of 46 kW, allowing for faster charging times. These figures reflect a proactive approach to building infrastructure that meets the needs of current EV users while also preparing for future growth.

In contrast, Manipur only has a single charger recorded in the entire state. This disparity presents a clear challenge that expanding charging infrastructure is critical to supporting the growing number of EVs on Indian roads. For India to achieve its ambitious electrification goals, sustained investment in charging infrastructure is essential. This includes expanding the network of chargers, increasing their power capacity, and ensuring that they are accessible across both urban and rural areas.

As India’s EV market grows, location data plays an increasingly critical role in supporting this transition. As drivers increasingly rely on real-time data to locate and utilise charging points, the availability of comprehensive navigation tools that incorporate this data becomes crucial.

Location data is not just a tool for navigation; it is essential for overcoming key challenges in the EV ecosystem, particularly range anxiety--the fear of running out of charge before reaching a destination. By providing real-time insights into the availability and capacity of charging stations, location data enables drivers to plan their routes with confidence, ensuring they can find a working charger when needed. This is crucial in a country where the distribution of charging infrastructure can vary widely between urban centres and rural areas.

Moreover, location data is vital for the strategic placement of new charging stations. By analysing traffic patterns, vehicle density, and existing infrastructure, stakeholders can make informed decisions about where to invest in new charging points, ensuring that these resources are allocated efficiently. This not only helps to expand coverage in underserved areas but also maximises the impact of infrastructure investments, supporting broader EV adoption across the country.

India has the potential to become a global leader in electric mobility, but this will require concerted efforts from the government, industry, and technology providers. By continuing to invest in infrastructure, refining policies, and leveraging the power of location data, we can ensure that the transition to EVs is both smooth and successful.

This article is authored by Abhijit Sengupta, senior director and head of business, India & Southeast Asia, HERE Technologies.