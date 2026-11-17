Organizations have never had more data about their workforce. Yet as work changes with AI, some of the most important questions are becoming harder to answer.

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A CV can show experience. Performance data can show what someone has delivered. A skills inventory can capture what someone knows today. But none of these, on their own, answers the questions now confronting talent leaders: Who can adapt? Who can grow into work that does not yet look like their current role? Which leaders are equipped to navigate the transition? Where will reskilling genuinely pay off?

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That visibility gap is becoming difficult to ignore. Only 17% of organisations report advanced workforce readiness despite widespread AI adoption. Workforce capability diagnostics and skills gap analysis can give organisations a clearer view of where capability exists, where gaps are emerging, and where development needs to be focused. Without it, readiness remains an assumption rather than a measured fact.

This is at the heart of The New Talent Equation: Activating Workforce Confidence at Scale, research conducted by Everest Group for ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions (Right Management and RPO). The second in a two-part series, the report moves the conversation beyond how AI is changing talent practices to a more consequential question: are organisations, their leaders and their people actually ready for the work AI is reshaping?

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{{^usCountry}} For years, organisations have used qualifications, experience, career history and interviews as indicators of someone's ability to succeed in a role AI is making some of those signals harder to read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, organisations have used qualifications, experience, career history and interviews as indicators of someone's ability to succeed in a role AI is making some of those signals harder to read. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, 54% of organisations say they find it difficult to assess candidates' true skills because of AI-assisted applications and interview preparation. The challenge is also reflected in ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey for Q4 2026, where 36% of employers link hiring difficulties to a shortage of candidates with relevant skills, and 26% cite an increase in AI-generated resumes.

In an AI-enabled hiring environment, organizations need better ways to measure capability, not just credentials. This is where assessments become increasingly valuable. Behavioural and problem-solving assessments can provide insight into how people think and respond, while work sample simulations can show how they perform in realistic situations. Potential assessments help organisations look beyond past experience to understand an individual’s capacity to grow and take on greater or different challenges.

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Together, these approaches provide a more rounded view of talent, helping employers look beyond tenure and polished applications to what a person can do today and their potential for what comes next.

The report also shows that AI disruption is driving workforce redesign rather than workforce reduction. About 63% of organisations view reskilling and redeployment as the primary response for disrupted employees, while 86% rank AI-focused upskilling among their most important workforce renewal priorities for the next 12 to 18 months.

It defines three actions:

Reskill: Move from fixed qualifications to dynamic capabilities, making learning continuous rather than episodic.

Redeploy: Look beyond rigid job titles towards project- and skills-based talent models that move people to where their capabilities can create value.

Redesign: Build operating models around human-AI collaboration rather than full automation, with the strongest productivity gains come from augmented roles.

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But knowing which action to take is only part of the equation. Organisations also need to know where to apply it. Assessing redeployment of readiness can help identify people with adjacent capabilities and the potential to transition into emerging roles. It can also give organisations a stronger basis for deciding where development of investment is most likely to make a difference.

The shift is subtle but important: from reskilling because jobs are changing to investing in people based on evidence of capability, gaps, and future potential.

Just 3% of organisations believe their leaders are highly prepared to manage AI-enabled ways of working. That makes leadership readiness one of the most significant vulnerabilities in AI transformation. Leaders are being asked to navigate questions for which there is often no established playbook: Where should AI augment human capability? Which skills will become more important? How should roles evolve? Where should the business reskill, redeploy, or hire? And how do leaders take their people through that change?

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Before leaders can drive AI transformation, organisations need visibility into their readiness. Leadership readiness, potential and succession assessments can provide greater visibility into the capabilities already present within the organisation and where development may be required.

This gives organisations better evidence for decisions about who is equipped to lead through change, where potential exists and where leadership investment should be focused.

Being ready for AI isn't just about having the right technology. It's about knowing whether your people are ready to move forward with it.

That makes AI readiness, at its core, a talent question. And talent decisions need evidence

This is where assessments need to be viewed more strategically. Their value extends beyond helping organisations select people for roles. They can provide greater visibility into capability, potential, adaptability, and leadership readiness, creating a stronger foundation for the talent decisions that will shape the future workforce.

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But capability is only part of the picture. With 78% of organisations reporting employee fears about job displacement, building confidence matters too. Yet many organizations continue to measure AI activity, such as adoption and usage, without the same visibility into whether their workforce is equipped for what comes next. What gets measured gets managed, and workforce readiness deserves to be measured too.

For organisations in India, where AI capability is growing rapidly, this means treating workforce readiness as an integral strategic priority rather than a one-time exercise.

Technology may open the door to new possibilities. Workforce readiness will determine how far organisations can take them.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Hardeep Singh, president, Right Management India.

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