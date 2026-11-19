Every industrial sector eventually discovers the same phrase: Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI

Water is no exception.

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Remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and automated process control can genuinely improve wastewater treatment. A dissolved-oxygen sensor can help operators avoid unnecessary aeration. Flow data can reveal abnormal loading. Equipment runtime can indicate maintenance needs. Over time, patterns across many plants can help identify failures before they become shutdowns.

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But there is another prerequisite to all of this: Repeatability.

Data from one asset becomes much more useful when it can be meaningfully compared with data from another. If every treatment plant is designed differently, instrumented differently, piped differently, operated differently and maintained through a different routine, building a reliable intelligence layer becomes harder. An algorithm can find patterns only after enough consistency exists for patterns to emerge.

This is why the water industry’s digital transition will depend as much on standardisation as on software.

Large industrial companies already understand the value of this approach. Thermax, for example, publicly describes digitally enabled operations and maintenance, remote monitoring and predictive insights as part of its water and waste offering. Large municipal contracts increasingly include long-term O&M responsibilities, which naturally create an incentive to monitor assets throughout their operating lives.

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{{^usCountry}} For smaller decentralised STPs and ETPs, the opportunity may be even more interesting. Thousands of plants operate without sophisticated supervision. Many depend heavily on the individual operator on shift. Performance problems may be discovered through odour, complaints, an inspection or a laboratory report days after the underlying process began to deteriorate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For smaller decentralised STPs and ETPs, the opportunity may be even more interesting. Thousands of plants operate without sophisticated supervision. Many depend heavily on the individual operator on shift. Performance problems may be discovered through odour, complaints, an inspection or a laboratory report days after the underlying process began to deteriorate. {{/usCountry}}

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The technology to improve that visibility is not exotic. Flow, dissolved oxygen, pH, pressure, equipment status and energy consumption can already be monitored economically in many applications. The difficult part is deciding what the data means and what action should follow.

That is where repeatable systems matter.

Technology strategy in this sector should follow infrastructure strategy. Plants should first be delivered and serviced through consistent operating philosophies. Monitoring then becomes a way to improve those systems rather than a layer of electronics placed on top of disorder.

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There is a tendency in climate technology to add software language to physical infrastructure because it makes a company sound more modern. That gets the sequence backwards.

A useful digital system should answer practical questions. Is this blower consuming more power than comparable units? Is dissolved oxygen behaving abnormally for this loading condition? Has flow changed without a corresponding operating adjustment? Is a membrane approaching a cleaning threshold? Does a service team need to intervene tomorrow rather than next month?

Those answers become better as the underlying fleet becomes more comparable and the operating history gets deeper.

The future of wastewater treatment will undoubtedly contain more sensors, automation and machine learning. But before infrastructure can become intelligent, it has to become legible.

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And legibility begins with repeatability. The organisations that create that consistency first will not merely collect more data; they will learn faster from every plant they operate and carry those lessons into the next one.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anuj Arora, founder & CEO, Neuromod Aqua.