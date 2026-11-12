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Enabling AI to win India’s wars

Some questions arise, some tactical, some strategic and some technical.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 10:15:54 IST
By Raja Menon
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Little noticed in the press reports of October 28, is a momentous event in India’s military discourse, that the Integrated Staff under the CDS has signed a five-year MOU with Sarvam AI, to collaborate on research, knowledge management, training and decision support for the three-armed services, thereby retaining data and digital sovereignty within the country. Sarvam itself has stated that its national security division, Chanakya, will work on providing decision support, target acquisition and data fusion across the sensor-to-shooter loop. This is a great and inevitable step forward in creating the system to wage the warfare of the future. For both the three services as well as Sarvam, this could mean a huge step forward, both strategically and financially. To execute this contract Sarvam will have to develop software for satellite imaging interpreting as well as integrating that imagery with radar, UAV, Electronic intelligence and others, prioritisation of this data, and presenting all of it to the proposed theatre commanders.

AI (Photo credit: Unsplash)
AI (Photo credit: Unsplash)

Some questions arise, some tactical, some strategic and some technical. To enable identification of targets by satellite surveillance, the information received has to be compared with an existing model of military installations, ships, aircraft, missile launchers and changes in infrastructure. The answers thus produced have to be fused with what radars UAVs and electronic surveillance reveals. Here arises the question of the time required by the system to convert sensory data to target coordinates. These capabilities are not owned by Sarvam currently and will presumably be developed. Sarvam currently does not, for instance, have the competing power of the systems currently being used by the US, namely, Maven, developed by Palantir. Maven, for instance, used in just CENTCOM, drew upon 179 sources, had 20,000 users, and could generate 1.000 targets in 24 hours. Presumably, waging one of India’s wars would involve a capability 100 times larger, considering India’s geography of conflict. So, it would be premature to assess what level of compute capability would be required, whether 50 or 100 petaflops. However, it can safely be said that Sarvam will either have to transform from a foundational model to a targeting, data fusion, and combat management system, and hence a larger computing capacity. That is where most of the money will have to be spent, which correctly in this case will come from the defence budget.

For the Navy, there are issues of seminal concern. The Indian Ocean is one integrated theater, both geographically and doctrinally. The Iran war resulted in a ship sinking south of Sri Lanka. Maven had access to US military doctrine and concepts, with documents such as Joint Operations (Joint Publications 3.0) and Joint Targeting (JP3-60). Running parallel to signing this MOU, should be an inter-services project to write an AI architecture, separately, that understands how our armed forces think, plan, organis and fight. This architecture should have the freedom to challenge assumptions in doctrine, the biggest of which is - what is the logic of a massive China threat, or, what might be the political purpose of a war with Pakistan. Certainly at the tactical level, there are no arguments against a command decision support system, which in one form or another already exists, but in a tactical scenario AI systems will have to clearly be aware of, what are the rules of engagement [ROE], differentiating between starting an accidental war and getting in the first shot.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Raja Menon, rear admiral (retd), New Delhi.

 
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