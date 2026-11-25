Infertility is a major issue worldwide, with India contributing 25% of the global burden. For patients and aspiring parents, the condition can bring distress in the form of anxiety, depression and negative impacts on the quality of life. Fortunately, assisted reproductive technologies (ART), particularly in vitro fertilisation (IVF) bring hope to millions undergoing fertility treatments.

Fertility (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, fertility treatments do not guarantee pregnancy, and their success depends on several clinical factors, including the quality of sperm and eggs, embryo development and the conditions required for successful implantation.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

As fertility science continues to advance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a potential tool to support more informed decisions during treatment. By analysing visual information, identifying patterns and standardising certain assessments, AI can assist embryologists in evaluating sperm and embryos. Its greatest value, however, lies in complementing human judgement rather than replacing the expertise and clinical understanding that underpin fertility care.

In IVF, two major parts of the process are fertilising the egg and then placing the embryo (fertilised egg) in the womb. The quality of sperm influences the chances of fertilisation and also how it develops in the early stages. In IVF procedures where a single sperm is injected into the egg, this process becomes particularly important.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When an embryo is placed in the womb (uterus), it must firmly implant in the inner lining of the uterus, also called the uterine lining, for the pregnancy to take place. Thus, selecting the right embryo for implantation is vital. Where multiple embryos are available, choosing the right one can potentially reduce the number of times the process is required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When an embryo is placed in the womb (uterus), it must firmly implant in the inner lining of the uterus, also called the uterine lining, for the pregnancy to take place. Thus, selecting the right embryo for implantation is vital. Where multiple embryos are available, choosing the right one can potentially reduce the number of times the process is required. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Traditionally, embryologists analyse semen samples and choose the most suitable sperm, based on the concentration of the sample, movement of the sperm, and its structure. While the parameters are established by WHO’s 2021 Semen Analysis Reference Values, the analysis requires expertise and can be subjective. Similarly, grading embryos is also a subjective process involving various methodologies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What AI can do in this scenario is apply standard assessment criteria to a large number of images. With less scope for variation in evaluations, it can provide embryologists with data that can support their interpretation. SiD (Sperm Identification Device) and ERiCA (Embryo Ranking Intelligent Classification Assistant) are a couple of emerging AI tools that can support experts in making decisions about the most suitable sperm and embryo.

SiD tracks the speed of the sperms as it swims, their trajectory and shape at a much higher speed. This saves the time spent in selection. ERICA on the other hand, compares photos of the embryos in question and compares them against data from successful pregnancies, thus improving the chances of the embryo leading to pregnancy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Since AI can analyse large amounts of visual information and analyse patterns, it can generate insights that can help make assessments more consistent. The findings generated by AI tool can be seen in the context of patients’ histories, reproductive health and other treatment needs to make the best possible selections.

For individuals undergoing IVF, AI is increasingly emerging as a valuable decision-support tool that can make parts of the treatment journey more consistent and efficient. Research has highlighted the ability of AI-based systems to provide objective and standardised embryo evaluation, while also supporting areas such as assessing reproductive potential and personalising ovarian stimulation protocols. More recent research has similarly highlighted AI’s ability to analyse large volumes of embryo images, developmental patterns and clinical data, helping embryologists identify patterns that may be difficult to assess consistently through conventional evaluation alone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The opportunity, therefore, is not for AI to replace the fertility specialist, but to strengthen the specialist’s ability to make timely, data-informed and individualised decisions. As the evidence continues to evolve, the combination of advanced technology and experienced clinical judgement could help make fertility care more precise, efficient and personalised, while keeping the patient and their individual journey firmly at its centre.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Manika Khanna, founder, chairperson and managing director, Gaudium IVF and Women Health.