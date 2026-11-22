Every year thousands of students graduate from universities with degrees and a lingering doubt in their hearts: are they actually fit to get a job? This is not the fault of the students. A degree can show what a student has studied. It does not always show what the student can do with that knowledge. It has been made worse with the changing demands of the workplace that universities can barely keep up with.

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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The data reflects this gap. The Mercer-Mettl India Graduate Skill Index 2025, which evaluated 2,700 Indian campuses and more than a million students, found that only 42.6% of graduates were career-ready in 2024. While that represents an improvement from the previous year, it also highlights the need to make learning more closely connected to workplace expectations.

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And this is not only an Indian challenge. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39 of workers' existing skill sets could change or become outdated by 2030. For universities, the message is clear: preparing students cannot stop at theoretical knowledge. Students also need opportunities to practise, adapt, and apply what they learn.

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For years, education has largely followed a one-size-fits-all to one-size-fits-one approach. But students do not learn exactly the same way. The limitations of traditional classrooms have always been a lack of personalisation. While one student may require help understanding a concept, another may need more advanced explanations. With AI-powered adaptive learning, instructors can shift focus according to the specific needs of each student without taking a prescriptive one-size-fits-all approach. A student struggling with a concept receives support while one proficient in a subject is challenged in other ways rather than spending time on concepts; they already understand. In this way, technology is not taking away the teacher's role but allowing them to maximiae their impact, spending more time with individual students, or mentoring their peers.

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Technology also empowers institutions to have greater visibility and actionable insights on the skills development journey than ever before.

That includes a bird-eye view of what skills are being cultivated, where cohorts of students require help, and which instructional approaches are bearing fruit. This matters in an era where demand is increasingly skewed toward specific fields of study. The India Skills Report 2026 indicates the employability rate in computer science and information technology to be the highest, driven by intelligence, data analytics, and automation roles, with AI and ML engineering roles registering a whopping 600 percent growth. A course designed in 2019 would not be ideally equipped to address changing dynamics on its own. A constantly adapting curriculum that uses data to inform its decisions may be better adept at responding to the market's needs at the time of a student graduating rather than having studied outdated material. It is also becoming increasingly important for the universities to be able to demonstrate the learning evidence to not only accreditation bodies but also to potential employers. Today, AI helps in tracking every learning activity to a particular skill, and a course outcome/programme outcome.

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The real test of learning comes when students have to use what they know. AI-powered platforms can help simulate real-world scenarios at scale, enabling students to gain valuable experience without needing a human mentor to conduct every task individually. The India Skills Report reveals that 93% of students seek internships to gain hands-on experience, suggesting that students realise that theoretical learning is not sufficient to prepare them for the workplace. That changes the question from ‘What do I know’? To ‘What can I do with what I know?’. Simulation technology can bring this much-needed pragmatism to the learning process even before students enter the workplace, offering them the confidence and practical experience that they would have otherwise received in a two-month internship at the end of their degree.

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Perhaps the biggest advantage of AI-powered adaptive learning is not a particular tool or feature, but the mindset it encourages. Where once a career used to be linear and predictable, today it is cyclical and multidimensional with individuals traversing domains, disciplines, and even industries over their professional lifetimes. The World Economic Forum estimates that 170 million new jobs will be created worldwide by 2030 as 92 million jobs disappear, creating a net gain of 78 million jobs globally. This would be impossible without upskilling and reskilling those who need to transition into the new sectors that emerge. Platforms that enable self-learning and self-development during one's formative years are primed to set these students up for successful careers by helping them develop the behavioral patterns necessary throughout their working lives.

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This shift is already becoming visible across higher education. When learning becomes more personal and skills-focused, students can enter the workplace with more than theoretical knowledge. They can develop the confidence to apply what they have learned, work through practical challenges, and adapt their skills to the demands of their chosen field.

There is a real opportunity here for education systems and institutions committed to change. It is important to recognise that artificial intelligence is not a magic bullet that solves all challenges. It should rather be seen as a complement to traditional pedagogical approaches and curriculum development as well as a commitment to institutions to rethink how they measure student progression. The future looks bright: employability rates are on the rise among students who have developed skills relevant to AI. Women surpassed men for the first time in five years in terms of employability as per the India Skills Report 2026, while more organisations than ever are committed to continuous learning rather than a one-time degree serving as a qualification. The tools are available to close the gap between education and industry better than ever before, starting with students who will graduate this year and next.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vivek Iyer, managing director, D2L India.