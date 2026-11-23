Coding agents are changing a part of software delivery that experienced engineering teams have traditionally handled through judgment during implementation. When requirements were incomplete, engineers could draw on their knowledge of the system, previous decisions, architectural conventions, and conversations with product teams to resolve gaps as they worked.

Coding (Shutterstock)

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That model becomes less reliable when an agent can turn an incomplete ticket into a working code within minutes. Assumptions that an engineer might once have resolved during implementation can instead become part of the code. That code may pass its tests while still missing decisions the requirement never captured. For enterprise engineering teams, particularly in regulated environments, this makes the quality of the requirement before implementation increasingly consequential.

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Consider a fee-reversal flow for an advisor console in a regulated financial-services platform. The ticket asks for the capability to “work like the old one.” The product owner familiar with the previous flow has left, and there is no supporting documentation.

An agent can inspect the existing services, implement the reversal, update the ledger, and generate tests. The ticket may still leave out which fees qualify, when supervisory approval is required, which authorisation checks apply, or what must be retained for audit.

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{{^usCountry}} None of those omissions necessarily prevents the feature from working. A missing authorization check may leave the primary flow unaffected, an incomplete audit trail may not surface in functional testing, and a reversal may still go through without the required supervisory approval. The code can, therefore, satisfy the ticket while missing requirements that were never captured there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} None of those omissions necessarily prevents the feature from working. A missing authorization check may leave the primary flow unaffected, an incomplete audit trail may not surface in functional testing, and a reversal may still go through without the required supervisory approval. The code can, therefore, satisfy the ticket while missing requirements that were never captured there. {{/usCountry}}

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Code review has traditionally assumed that the engineer who wrote the implementation also understood the problem being solved. Reviewers could focus on security, maintainability, performance, and alignment with engineering standards.

When an agent generates code from an incomplete requirement, reviewers may also have to reconstruct business rules, control obligations, and failure conditions that never made it into the ticket. Review then starts doing work that should have informed the implementation earlier.

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As generation speeds up, that becomes an expensive place to recover missing context. The specification needs to carry more of the information the implementation depends on before the code is produced.

The specification, therefore, needs to capture the decisions that materially affect system behaviour before implementation begins, without becoming a longer requirements document.

For the fee-reversal flow, that means defining eligible transaction types, approval thresholds, authorisation requirements, audit fields, and what should happen when a dependent operation fails. Expressed as acceptance conditions, those requirements can guide both implementation and testing.

A structured specification does more than describe the intended outcome. It captures the conditions and controls that make that outcome valid, keeps requirements traceable through implementation, and surfaces unresolved decisions before the agent fills those gaps on its own.

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Much of that information sits across functions. Product teams hold the business rules, engineering teams the architecture and service dependencies, risk and compliance teams the relevant controls, and operations teams the failure conditions seen in production. Bringing those inputs together earlier gives the agent context that an experienced engineer might otherwise have gathered while doing the work.

Agents can help here too, by turning an initial requirement into proposed acceptance scenarios, flagging areas that need clarification, and breaking an agreed specification into implementation tasks. Human review can then focus on whether the intent and constraints have been represented accurately before code is generated.

The depth of specification should reflect the consequences of an incorrect implementation. A short-lived internal utility does not require the same rigour as a transaction flow involving financial records, authorisation, and audit obligations.

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It also matters when assessing the productivity gains from coding agents. Faster generation creates value only if the time saved during implementation is retained through review, testing, and production. When missing requirements send completed work back for clarification and rework, the organisation is producing code faster without necessarily delivering software faster.

This is the more significant change that coding agents introduce into the engineering system. By shortening the time between instruction and implementation, they reduce the opportunity for missing context to be discovered gradually during development. Decisions that once surfaced while an engineer was writing the code increasingly need to be resolved before generation begins.

For enterprise engineering organisations, the quality of AI-assisted delivery will therefore depend on how effectively business intent, technical constraints, and operational controls are represented at that point. Faster implementation can shorten the delivery cycle, but only when the specification gives the agent enough of the right context.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Arshad Tanveer, vice president, Bounteous.