Next evolution of HR is intelligence, not just automation

For more than two decades, HR technology has helped organisations move from paper-based processes to digital platforms and automation. Payroll moved beyond spreadsheets, attendance and leave became digital, employee records became centralised, and routine processes became faster and more consistent. This took a significant amount of manual work off HR teams.

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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But HR work has changed too. Teams today manage larger and more distributed workforces, navigate complex compliance requirements, respond to rising employee expectations and support business growth, often with leaner teams. SHRM’s 2025 State of the Workplace research found that 62% of HR leaders said their departments were operating beyond their typical capacity, up from 57% in 2023.

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So, if automation has made routine HR work easier, what should technology help HR do next?

The answer is not simply more automation. It is helping HR understand information, spot what needs attention and act on it, while giving teams more time for work that requires human judgement.

Human Resource Management System (HRMS) platforms have made many core HR processes faster and more consistent. But HR work goes well beyond transactions. Professionals spend time finding information, responding to queries, interpreting data, following up on processes and making decisions across the employee lifecycle.

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{{^usCountry}} Much of the information they need already exists within the organisation. The challenge is finding it, connecting it and understanding what it means. For example, a rise in queries about a policy, repeated attendance issues or delays in recruitment could point to a larger problem. Traditional systems can record these events, but the next generation of HR technology should help HR spot these patterns and understand what they mean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much of the information they need already exists within the organisation. The challenge is finding it, connecting it and understanding what it means. For example, a rise in queries about a policy, repeated attendance issues or delays in recruitment could point to a larger problem. Traditional systems can record these events, but the next generation of HR technology should help HR spot these patterns and understand what they mean. {{/usCountry}}

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This means moving from systems that simply execute tasks to systems that can also help HR understand what is happening and what needs attention. An intelligent HRMS should make it easier to find information, spot patterns and act on them.

This is where AI can play a meaningful role. Its value should go beyond chatbots or automating existing workflows. AI can help HR teams spot patterns, connect information across processes and get answers without having to search through multiple systems and reports.

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Deloitte India reported in July 2026 that more than half of Indian organisations had started integrating AI into HR and work processes, while more than 60% reported a shift from task-based roles towards roles requiring problem-solving and creativity. As routine work becomes more automated, HR professionals can spend more time interpreting information, solving problems and making decisions that require context and judgement.

But saving time is only part of the story. What matters is how HR uses that time.

When technology takes care of repetitive requests, information searches and routine exceptions, HR can spend more time understanding workforce needs, supporting managers, developing talent and making informed decisions.

HR is still, at its core, a people function. Developing talent, supporting managers, building engagement, strengthening culture and planning for the future require more than efficient processes. Technology should take away some of the administrative work and create more room for conversations and decisions that need human judgement.

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Deloitte’s 2025 research found that 74% of surveyed workers, managers and executives considered prioritising human capabilities to be very or critically important. The goal should not be to make HR less human by moving more decisions to technology. It should be to reduce the operational load so HR professionals have more time for work that needs judgement, empathy and context.

The fundamentals of HR technology are not changing. What is changing is what we expect these systems to do with the information they generate. An HRMS should not just store information and manage workflows. It should also help HR make sense of that information and act on it. The next step for HR technology is not more automation for its own sake. It is better information, better context and more time for people.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Girish Rowjee, co-founder & CEO, greytHR.