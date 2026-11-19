One of the anxieties surrounding Artificial Intelligence (AI) is that parents are losing their place as the experts in their children's lives. A teenager may understand a chatbot, an AI companion or a new digital tool far better than their parents do. For adults who are already trying to keep up with a rapidly changing digital world, this can feel like unfamiliar territory.

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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The question many parents ask is a reasonable one: If my child knows more about this technology than I do, how can I possibly keep them safe?

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Perhaps we are asking the wrong question.

Parents do not need to understand how every technology works. They need to know how to parent their children through it.

A parent does not need to understand the engineering behind a car to teach a teenager how to cross a road. They do not need to know how every social media feature works to talk to their child about trust, boundaries, strangers and asking for help.

Yet when it comes to AI, we often seem to have convinced parents that they must become technology experts before they can guide their children.

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The technology is changing, and the risks are changing with it. AI can provide inaccurate information, influence how young people understand themselves and others, and create interactions that may be confusing or manipulative. These risks deserve serious attention. But the foundations of helping children navigate them are not entirely new.

Children need to learn how to question what they encounter, recognise when something feels wrong, protect their privacy and seek help without fear of being judged. They need adults who will listen, even when the adult does not fully understand the technology involved.

The same principles that apply offline still matter online. Parents can talk to their children about relationships, respect, boundaries and consent. They can ask what their children are using AI for, what they find useful about it and whether anything they have encountered has made them uncomfortable.

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They can encourage children to question the answers they receive and think about what information they should never share. They can explain that a system may sound confident without being correct, and that an AI interaction is not the same as a relationship with another person.

These conversations do not require parents to have all the answers. They require curiosity, consistency and a willingness to listen.

Most importantly, children need to know that asking for help will not automatically mean losing access to the technology they are using.

If a child believes that admitting a problem will lead to their phone being confiscated, their account being closed or their online activity being punished, they may choose to stay silent. That can leave them more vulnerable precisely when they need support.

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The aim of parental guidance should be to make it easier for children to disclose problems, not harder.

This does not mean that boundaries are unnecessary. Parents can set expectations, establish age-appropriate limits and intervene when a particular service or interaction is harmful. But restrictions work best when children understand their purpose and know that they can ask questions or disclose a problem without automatically losing the trust of the adults around them.

There is, however, an important limit to what we should expect from families.

Asking parents to play a constructive role in children's digital lives must not become a way of transferring responsibility for online safety from technology companies and governments to individual households.

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Parents cannot monitor every interaction, anticipate every new feature or identify every risk in a system they did not design. Nor should a child's safety depend on whether their parent has the time, resources or technical knowledge to supervise every online activity.

Companies must build age-appropriate experiences, protect children's privacy, provide accessible reporting mechanisms and act on foreseeable risks. OpenAI, for example, has introduced age-appropriate safeguards for teens in ChatGPT alongside parental controls that allow families to manage selected settings and set quiet hours.

Governments must establish clear expectations and ensure that safeguards are implemented. Schools need to help children develop digital literacy and critical thinking, while ensuring that parents have practical guidance they can use. penAI, for example, has introduced age-appropriate safeguards for teens in ChatGPT alongside parental controls that allow families to manage selected settings and set quiet hours

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These responsibilities reinforce one another. Parental involvement cannot substitute for safer design, just as safer design cannot replace the relationships that help children recognise risks and seek support.

The goal is an environment in which children have multiple sources of protection and support, rather than one in which the entire burden rests on a parent trying to keep pace with technology.

This is particularly important in India, where families have very different levels of digital access and literacy. Some parents have the resources and confidence to explore new tools alongside their children. Others may be navigating these technologies for the first time, sometimes in languages or environments that are poorly served by available guidance.

We should not create a model of digital parenting that works only for families who already have the greatest access to information and support.

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Practical, accessible guidance can help parents understand the questions worth asking, the warning signs to look for and the steps to take when something goes wrong. Schools, community organisations and technology companies all have a role in making that guidance available.

But the underlying message should be reassuring rather than intimidating. Parents do not need to master every new technology to remain important in their children's lives.

AI will continue to change. The tools children use today may look very different a few years from now. A guide to a particular chatbot may quickly become outdated. The value of trust, open communication and good judgement will not.

The real measure of success is not whether parents can explain every new technology to their children. It is whether children feel able to question what they encounter, recognise when something is wrong and turn to a trusted adult when they need help.

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We cannot expect parents to predict every risk the future will bring. We can help them build the confidence to navigate that uncertainty alongside their children.

And we must ensure that the companies and institutions shaping that future do their part, too.

Keeping children safe in the age of AI will require better technology, stronger safeguards and clearer accountability. It will also require something more enduring: Relationships in which children know they will be heard, supported and taken seriously.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ranjana Kumari, director, Centre for Social Research and Karuna Nain, online safety expert; director, StopNCII.org.