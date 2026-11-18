Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the education landscape, changing how students access information, conduct research, and approach learning. Tasks that used to take hours can now be finished in minutes. AI tools can write essays, give explanations, and solve problems with just a click. This makes learning easier and faster. It also asks a big question: are children learning to think on their own, or are they just getting better at asking AI for the right answers?

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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Preparing children for a future filled with AI requires more than knowing how to use technology. The main goal is to help children ask questions about information, use judgement, think creatively, and use AI in a responsible way. This makes it imperative for schools and parents to work together to ensure that the values instilled in the classroom are consistently reinforced at home.

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One of the challenges in AI-enabled education is making sure that convenience does not hurt understanding. AI can generate replies, but those replies are not always correct. Children must understand that technology is a tool for exploring ideas, not a source of truth.

Critical thinking becomes an essential skill. Children should learn to look at AI responses, check facts, spot mistakes, and decide if information has evidence. Instead of simply sending AI-made work, children should explain the reasoning behind it and defend their conclusions.

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{{^usCountry}} This also means changing how we judge learning. We must focus not on the final product but also on the thinking that led to it. Children should be encouraged to link ideas, question assumptions, and state their opinions. The goal is to make AI a tool that enriches learning, not just makes work easier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This also means changing how we judge learning. We must focus not on the final product but also on the thinking that led to it. Children should be encouraged to link ideas, question assumptions, and state their opinions. The goal is to make AI a tool that enriches learning, not just makes work easier. {{/usCountry}}

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While schools are responsible for introducing students to AI and establishing appropriate guidelines, much of children's interaction with technology happens outside the classroom. Parents play an equally important role in shaping their understanding and everyday relationship with these tools.

This partnership goes beyond watching screen time or checking homework. Parents can join in by making time for discussion and encouraging children to explain their thoughts. A shared study space at home, rather than children working alone in a bedroom, can also promote openness and let parents see how children learn.

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One good practice is questioning. Before a child sends in an assessment, parents can ask them to explain their arguments, the evidence that backs their conclusions, and the viewpoints they looked at. Look at the issue from multiple angles and lenses. This does not need to take excessive time and instead checks the understanding of their child and this assists them to think through answers prior to having to justify their argument to teachers or their peers. Questions like "Why do you think this is correct?" What makes this source trustworthy?" pushes deeper thinking. If children cannot explain an answer, parents should revisit the topic of just fixing the answer. The goal is not to watch every part of a child’s learning but to build confidence to question, think, and speak on their own.

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Schools should also see the knowledge parents have. Many parents work in technology, business and other fields where AI is already changing how work is done. Their knowledge is useful for teachers to spot apps, understand new risks, and find ways to improve teaching.

Parent-led forums, expert talks and teamwork can give chances for this engagement. It is also very important to help parents learn about technology. AI awareness sessions, including workshops, can teach families about problems like misinformation, data privacy, plagiarism, and too much reliance on technology.

When AI gets smarter, human skills like empathy, creativity, talking, and moral judgement become even more important. These are not skills; they are the heart of helping children move through a tech-driven world. Children should compare answers from AI tools, find useful ideas, and spot missing parts or bias. Then children should add their knowledge and creativity to the final result. Looking at AI work in class can help children practice these skills and see where technology falls short.

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Many people think that AI will always make children think less on their own. If AI is used without guidance, it can lead to shortcuts. When AI is used carefully, it can bring ideas, speed up research, and help deeper learning. The real difference is whether students use AI to replace thinking or to make thinking stronger.AI is already shaping the way children learn and the way jobs will look in the future. To prepare children for this reality, schools must encourage experiments with AI and parents must stay actively involved. Both schools and parents must work together; one cannot do it alone.

In the end, the true test of AI learning is not how fast a child can get an answer but how well the child can ask questions, understand the answer, and build an independent view. Preparing children for a future powered by AI starts when schools and homes join forces to make sure that even as technology grows smarter, children still think for themselves.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Craig Monaghan, Principal, Heritage International Xperiential School (HIXS Gurgaon).