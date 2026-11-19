India has begun putting significant policy and industry attention behind securing critical minerals. The National Critical Mineral Mission, approved in January 2025, has a total outlay of ₹34,300 crore over seven years. It covers exploration, mining, processing and recovery from end-of-life products. A separate ₹1,500-crore incentive scheme is now supporting recycling of critical minerals from sources such as discarded electronics, spent lithium-ion batteries and industrial scrap.

Critical mineral sample (Reuters File Photo)

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Yet behind a large part of India's existing recycling chain are people who rarely feature in this conversation. Women are involved in sorting and dismantling work, often carried out at home or in small informal units. In some settings, children also become involved in collection and processing. A recent NITI Aayog study flags child labour as a serious concern and notes that women involved in sorting and dismantling can expose entire families to hazardous substances. Workers may inhale fumes and dust, come into contact with chemicals or handle materials without adequate protective equipment. These are not simply labour issues. They affect how safely and efficiently India recovers the minerals contained in the products being recycled.

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{{^usCountry}} India's informal recycling network has existed for decades. Scrap dealers, kabadiwalas, aggregators and small dismantlers collect discarded electronics, appliances and batteries from homes, shops, offices and repair markets. Their biggest strength is reach. They can collect material from places that formal systems may not reach easily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's informal recycling network has existed for decades. Scrap dealers, kabadiwalas, aggregators and small dismantlers collect discarded electronics, appliances and batteries from homes, shops, offices and repair markets. Their biggest strength is reach. They can collect material from places that formal systems may not reach easily. {{/usCountry}}

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NITI Aayog estimates that more than 500,000 workers depend on informal recycling networks and that the informal sector processes around 78% of India's e-waste. Yet the same study estimates that informal processing achieves material recovery rates of only around 10-20%, compared with 95-97% in formal recycling facilities. The economic cost is substantial. India's e-waste stream is estimated to have an annual value of around ₹51,000 crore, of which about 60% is technically recoverable.

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The problem, therefore, is not that the in formal sector collects too much. It is that too much valuable material is handled without access to the technology and processes needed for high-quality recovery.

Copper and aluminium, for example, have established resale markets and are relatively straightforward to separate. Recovering lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements is far more complex. It requires specialised equipment, controlled processing and technical expertise.

This matters even more as India moves towards an electric future. Electric vehicle adoption has risen sharply, with registrations increasing from 1.74 lakh in FY20 to 19.68 lakh in FY25. The country is also expanding battery manufacturing and energy-storage capacity at a rapid pace. As more electric vehicles enter the market, the volume of batteries eventually reaching the end of their first life will also increase.

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India, therefore, needs to think about the recycling chain before those volumes become a much larger challenge.

The answer is not to push informal workers out of the recycling economy. Doing so would mean dismantling a collection network that has developed over decades.

A more practical route is to connect this workforce with formal recycling infrastructure. Collection and aggregation centres could act as a bridge. Informal collectors could continue gathering material from households, businesses and local markets, while shared facilities provide safer sorting, testing and pre-processing before material reaches licensed recyclers for advanced recovery.

Common Facility Centres can play a role here by providing training, protective equipment and basic testing facilities. Workers who already understand local collection networks could be trained to identify batteries and other high-value components, handle them safely and direct them towards appropriate recycling channels.

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But formalisation will work only if it makes economic sense.

A small collector cannot be expected to abandon an established livelihood simply because a new compliance requirement has been introduced. Better skills need to result in better earnings. Safer practices need to be affordable. And workers need reliable buyers for the material they collect.

This is where recyclers, manufacturers and producer-responsibility organisations can contribute by creating assured collection channels, training programmes and purchase arrangements that connect informal workers with formal recycling capacity.

If India can make the recycling chain safer for workers, particularly women and children, while improving the recovery of valuable minerals, it can address two challenges at the same time: Protecting livelihoods and strengthening resource security.

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That is how the informal workforce can move from being a blind spot in India's critical-mineral strategy to becoming part of its solution.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rohan Gupta, co-founder and COO, Attero.