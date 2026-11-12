How PARIVARTAN can carry India's commercial EVs into the mainstream

Every rocket launch is decided in its first few minutes. Gravity pulls hardest close to the ground, and the vehicle must keep accelerating until it reaches escape velocity, roughly 11.2 kilometres a second. Once it crosses that threshold, the rest of the journey demands far less effort than the climb that came before it.

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Commercial electric mobility in India is in that climb today. Two-wheelers and three-wheelers have already broken through, and an electric auto on a city street no longer draws a second look. Buses and goods vehicles carry a heavier load: Higher capital costs, longer duty cycles, thinner margins and very little tolerance for downtime. Yet from where we sit at Switch, the signs that this segment is approaching its own escape velocity are difficult to miss.

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Commercial EVs in India have moved well past the pilot stage. We now have around 18,000 electric buses on our roads, and the segment has grown at close to 46% a year for a decade. On the goods side the momentum is sharper still: electric commercial vehicle registrations more than doubled in the first 8 months of this year, led by the small cargo vehicles that carry India's e-commerce and retail deliveries. Give the Indian operator a vehicle that earns its keep, and he will switch.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet I would be the first to say that we are still in the hardest part of the climb. Electric buses make up about 7% of new bus sales, and almost all of them were bought by state transport undertakings. Private operators run nearly nine in 10 buses in this country and own only a sliver of the electric fleet. That is the gravity holding us down. The public sector has proved the technology works. The private owner will decide how quickly India reaches scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet I would be the first to say that we are still in the hardest part of the climb. Electric buses make up about 7% of new bus sales, and almost all of them were bought by state transport undertakings. Private operators run nearly nine in 10 buses in this country and own only a sliver of the electric fleet. That is the gravity holding us down. The public sector has proved the technology works. The private owner will decide how quickly India reaches scale. {{/usCountry}}

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We must not expect the fleet owners to wait. An electric bus still costs 40-80% more than a diesel one, lenders built their loan books around diesel, and there is no second-hand market yet to tell a banker what the vehicle will be worth when the loan ends. These are business objections, and they deserve business answers.

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The right policy at the right time, PARIVARTAN is the most serious attempt yet to bring that owner on board. The Centre has committed ₹9,585 crore to replace more than two lakh old trucks and buses across Delhi-NCR, and registrations opened in July. Starting in the capital region makes sense. Trucks and buses are a small share of its vehicles, yet they produce about a third of its PM2.5 emissions.

What I value most is the design. The scheme answers each objection I have described. Affordable loans, manufacturer discounts, tax waivers and a direct incentive for electric vehicles all work on the upfront cost, which is where the private owner's hesitation begins. Delhi has gone further and made every light goods vehicle bought under the scheme electric. That is a bold decision, and the right one. It tells every logistics operator in the capital which way the city is headed.

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Almost every truck and bus maker in the country has signed up, I expect the scheme's most lasting effect to be on finance. Once dozens of lenders carry electric commercial vehicles on their books, they will have the repayment and resale data they have lacked, and longer loan tenures will follow. Manufacturers cannot leave this to the banks. At Switch we are working with financing partners on loan and leasing options built around how fleet owners actually earn.

The running economics are already settled. Over its life, an electric city bus costs less per kilometre than a diesel one, and the daily distance it must cover to break even keeps falling. Our own light commercial vehicle customers are showing how this segment is TCO favourable. Close the upfront gap, and there is very little left to argue about.

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Concentrated demand will also help settle the charging question. When thousands of electric trucks and buses run within one region, charge point operators and depot owners finally have a business case they can take to their boards. Range anxiety belongs to an earlier generation of vehicles; our buses cover around 325 kilometres on a single charge.

For manufacturers like us, sustained demand is what turns capacity plans into production lines. It deepens localisation and brings prices down for the next buyer, and that is how one region's scheme becomes a national market.

Delhi-NCR has given the country a working template: Central funding, state tax relief, manufacturer discounts and lender participation, all aimed at the private owner. Many Indian cities face the same air quality challenge, and each can adapt this model to its own fleet and its own economics. A rocket does not reach orbit on a single burn. It needs sustained thrust at the moment gravity is strongest. For India's commercial EVs, that moment is now, and PARIVARTAN is supplying the thrust. If governments, manufacturers and financiers keep it up, the private fleet owner will follow, and escape velocity will be within reach.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ganesh Mani, CEO, Switch Mobility.