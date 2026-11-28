India’s water management challenges do not end with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The Andhra Pradesh coast was affected by two successive cyclonic systems in late October and early November 2026. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28, followed by Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu, which crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, during the early hours of November 3. Murasu brought sustained winds of 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph. Both systems caused heavy rainfall and disruption, highlighting the vulnerability of settlements, infrastructure and agricultural areas to extreme weather beyond the conventional monsoon season.

Visakhapatnam, Nov 02 (ANI): Strong waves crash onto the shore as Cyclone Murasu approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast, in Visakhapatnam. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab) more less

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These events do not, by themselves, establish that the monsoon is extending or that climate change caused either cyclone. Such conclusions require long-term climatological analysis and event-attribution studies. Their immediate planning significance is clear: Intense rainfall and coastal inundation can occur outside the period around which many urban services are routinely organised. Flood resilience must therefore be a year-round priority.

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Urban flooding in India is no longer exceptional. From Mumbai and Bengaluru to Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi, it reflects the deterioration of urban hydrology as much as the intensity of rainfall. Urbanisation has often outpaced infrastructure planning. Lakes and wetlands have disappeared or been encroached upon, floodplains narrowed and natural drainage channels built over. Meanwhile, roads, parking areas and dense construction have increased the extent of impermeable surfaces.

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{{^usCountry}} When permeable land is replaced by hard surfaces, infiltration and temporary water storage decline, while the volume and speed of surface runoff increase. Runoff is concentrated in drains and channels that may be undersized, obstructed or poorly connected. Climate change can further influence the intensity and distribution of heavy precipitation and coastal hazards, while the extent of damage also depends on land use, drainage capacity, exposure and maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When permeable land is replaced by hard surfaces, infiltration and temporary water storage decline, while the volume and speed of surface runoff increase. Runoff is concentrated in drains and channels that may be undersized, obstructed or poorly connected. Climate change can further influence the intensity and distribution of heavy precipitation and coastal hazards, while the extent of damage also depends on land use, drainage capacity, exposure and maintenance. {{/usCountry}}

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The Andhra Pradesh cyclonic events illustrate the need to consider rainfall together with coastal conditions. High tides, storm surge, elevated sea or estuarine levels and river discharge can restrict the outflow of stormwater. Simply enlarging drains may not prevent flooding if receiving waters are already high or natural storage areas have been lost. Coastal and urban flood planning must account for these interacting processes.

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Cities face distinct but related manifestations of this problem. Mumbai experiences tidal and rainfall-related flooding; Bengaluru’s disrupted lake andrajakaluve networks contribute to recurrent waterlogging; Chennai’s floods have exposed the consequences of wetland loss and development in flood-prone areas; Hyderabad faces pressure from peri-urban growth and constrictednalas; and Delhi’s drainage constraints are compounded by concretisation. These are not solely engineering failures. They also reflect land-use decisions and fragmented governance.

Stormwater responsibilities are divided among municipal corporations, development authorities, irrigation departments, sewerage boards and public works agencies. A city may widen drains while development continues over floodplains or natural channels. Desilting drives offer limited protection when drains are again obstructed by waste and debris. In many places, sewage enters stormwater drains, reducing capacity and contaminating floodwater. Urban flooding is, therefore, an infrastructure, ecological and public-health challenge.

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Planning must move from individual drains and municipal boundaries to the scale of the catchment. This requires mapping natural flow paths, identifying upstream runoff sources, protecting flood-storage areas and coordinating the maintenance of drains, lakes and channels. Coastal cities must also consider the interaction of rainfall with tides and storm surge. Risk assessments should use updated rainfall and flood data and account for compound events rather than relying only on historical design assumptions.

India is beginning to move beyond the philosophy of draining rainwater away as quickly as possible. Sponge cities, blue-green infrastructure, bioswales, rain gardens and nature-based solutions offer ways to retain, absorb, store and reuse water closer to where it falls. Measures include restoring wetlands and lakes, protecting floodplains, increasing permeable surfaces and creating detention spaces. Depending on local soil, groundwater and water-quality conditions, they can reduce and delay runoff, support recharge and improve urban environments.

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These measures must complement, not replace, engineered drainage. Conventional infrastructure remains essential when rainfall exceeds the capacity of natural systems. Sponge-city interventions also cannot independently manage storm surge, tidal backwater or major river floods; these require forecasting, coastal-zone planning, resilient infrastructure and effective emergency arrangements. The objective is a hybrid system that combines ecological restoration with well-designed and maintained engineering.

Flood management is closely linked to water security. Cities that rapidly dispose of rainwater may face seasonal shortages and groundwater depletion. Where geology and water quality permit, carefully designed infiltration and recharge measures can retain part of the rainfall within the urban water system. Flood management and groundwater planning should therefore be integrated, while recognising that recharge is not appropriate everywhere and cannot substitute for sustainable groundwater use.

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India’s urban stormwater systems reflect this uneven transition:

Data

Research, innovation and reliable data are essential to improving this picture. The ANRF–MAHA Water Programme offers an opportunity to support mission-driven work on water systems and hydrological challenges. India’s geospatial capabilities—including satellite imagery, GIS, terrain analysis and remote sensing—can strengthen watershed mapping, floodplain assessment, water-body monitoring and urban drainage studies. Combined with ground-based rainfall and river-level observations, these tools can improve forecasting and help identify infrastructure bottlenecks. Their value depends on data quality, regular updating and the capacity of agencies to act on the information.

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The Andhra Pradesh events reinforce the need to connect urban stormwater management with coastal disaster-risk planning. Early warnings must link to local response protocols; critical infrastructure must be assessed for flood exposure; and drainage plans must consider downstream channels and receiving waters. Preparedness cannot be reduced to emergency pumping and periodic desilting.

India must move from reactive flood response towards integrated urban hydrology. This requires protecting wetlands, lakes and floodplains; enforcing land-use regulations; coordinating agencies across catchments; and investing in monitoring, maintenance and resilient infrastructure. The aim is not to promise the elimination of floods, but to reduce avoidable risk, limit damage and strengthen recovery.

Sponge cities should be central to this transition, embedded within a wider framework of sound engineering, ecological restoration, scientific forecasting and accountable governance. Water must be treated not simply as runoff to be expelled, but as a resource and a dynamic part of the urban ecosystem—one that must be retained, restored, monitored and managed.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Priyanka Vadrevu, independent researcher (Water Resources Management, Climate Change & Disaster Risk Resilience) and national president, Ecological & Economic Resilience Council, WICCI.