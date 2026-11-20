By making consent the core foundation for processing personal data, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework signals the end of the era of treating consent as a one-time formality or tick-box exercise. Consent is set to become a continued responsibility that needs to be aligned with how personal data is accessed, processed and shared over time. This marks an important shift where consent assumes granularity. As a result, consent management becomes an important part of the DPDP framework.

Digital Personal Data Protection Act. (HT PHOTO)

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Under the DPDP Act, consent becomes an auditable, context-specific and revocable agreement between an organisation and its customers (data principal--the individual to whom personal data relates). So, the scenario makes it imperative for organisations to develop consent architecture or infrastructure to implement that contract into practice. With the growth of the digital economy, consent management will play a key role in building data governance, which will eventually strengthen privacy, security, accuracy, transparency and responsible use of data. Checks and balances need to be in place to ensure personal data collected for one purpose is not being used for another and a withdrawal request reaches every relevant system.

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Section 6 of the DPDP Act articulates the conditions for valid consent. As per the section, the consent must be free, specific, informed, unconditional, and unambiguous, expressed through clear affirmative action. In addition, the framework also provides individuals with the right to withdraw consent. While consent is the basis for processing, withdrawal must initiate termination of the processing within a reasonable time, subject to applicable legal requirements. Having said that, to meet that standard of valid consent, an organisation needs to demonstrate what an individual agreed to and how that permission leads to data processing. That record must remain retrievable even when the notice or the underlying product evolves.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, when a customer shares personal information to complete a verification process, the concerned business is not authorised to use the information for marketing. In the same way, customer authorising a recurring payment does not automatically permit unrelated uses of that customer's personal data. In case of an e-commerce marketplace platform, customer data travels from the site to payment gateways and third-party partners. Different purposes require different and properly obtained permissions. Consent architecture-driven data governance is crucial in protecting data privacy at each stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, when a customer shares personal information to complete a verification process, the concerned business is not authorised to use the information for marketing. In the same way, customer authorising a recurring payment does not automatically permit unrelated uses of that customer's personal data. In case of an e-commerce marketplace platform, customer data travels from the site to payment gateways and third-party partners. Different purposes require different and properly obtained permissions. Consent architecture-driven data governance is crucial in protecting data privacy at each stage. {{/usCountry}}

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This also extends to the processing of children’s personal data. Under the DPDP Act, organisations must obtain verifiable consent from a parent or lawful guardian before processing a child’s personal data, subject to applicable exemptions. This makes it important for businesses to have clear processes to verify parental consent and maintain records that can be linked to the relevant data processing activities.

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Consent management is intrinsically related to data discovery. A business needs to ascertain the type of personal data it acquires, the location where the data are stored, the applications that process the data, the personnel who can access the data, and external partners or sub-processors who are the recipients of the data.

The personal data inventory includes structured systems such as databases and customer platforms, as well as unstructured repositories, including spreadsheets, document stores, email messages and applications procured independently by business teams. Under the DPDP Act, the onus is on the data fiduciary to engage with the sub-processors to ensure that data processing meets the regulatory compliance.

Once these connections are set up, consent records can be linked to the processing activities they authorise. With a purpose-based registry, companies can use consistent definitions, and the integrations allow relevant systems to check whether the required consent remains valid before initiating an activity. For organisations with legacy technology backbones, achieving this linkage can take time. In that case, companies can prioritise high-volume customer journeys and sensitive data flows.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Abhinav Parashar, CEO and co-founder, Digio.