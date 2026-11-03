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Germany wants India’s young minds, India must set the terms

This article is authored by Amit Kumar Sharma, doctoral scholar, Centre of German Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 17:02:49 IST
By Amit Kumar Sharma
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For decades, German companies came to India for one reason. There were many customers, and they wanted to sell them cars, machines and medicines. That is changing. After two days of meetings in Berlin recently, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the chief executives he met had one message: German firms no longer see India only as a market, but as their partner.

Berlin [Germany], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with the Indian diaspora, in Berlin on Friday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (@PiyushGoyal X)
Berlin [Germany], Oct 23 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with the Indian diaspora, in Berlin on Friday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo) (@PiyushGoyal X)

The numbers show why. About 2,000 German companies already work in India and Goyal says most plan to double or triple their operations in the next two to five years. Many run global capability centres here, where young Indian engineers and analysts do design, software and research work for their head offices. India now hosts more than 2,100 such centres. Sentiment has little to do with it. Goyal was frank that the biggest task before German industry today is to cut costs and stay competitive in world markets. That is why German firms are looking to manufacture far more in India. India offers what they need most: scale, lower costs and a large pool of young people.

The question for India is not whether German money will come. It is what kind of partnership we want, and who in India gets a share of the gains. Start with the obvious. Germany is not buying land or tax breaks. It is buying people. Goyal himself spoke of lakhs of young men and women working in these centres. If talent is the real currency of this relationship, India has to invest in it seriously. The best-known centres hire from a thin top layer of graduates in a few big cities. Many more young people finish college without the practical skills such employers look for.

Germany has decided India is more than a market. India’s task now is to make sure it becomes more than a workshop. That means training the young people German firms want, opening doors for women and small-town graduates, insisting on shared research and keeping trade fair. If India gets this right, the next chapter of this relationship will be written in classrooms and laboratories as much as in boardrooms.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amit Kumar Sharma, doctoral scholar, Centre of German Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

 
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