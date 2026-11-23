For decades, the architecture of global politics rested on a familiar script: Washington led an alliance of democracies, Beijing sought to reshape the economic order, and Moscow challenged the post-Cold War settlement from the margins. On November 19, 2026, inside the guarded confines of Kylin Villa in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, that script was torn up. Sitting around a single table on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held the first-ever face-to-face trilateral summit among the world’s three foremost military and nuclear powers. Images of the three leaders shaking hands in a gleaming tech hub instantly evoked comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where great powers carved up the postwar world behind closed doors. Yet as the diplomatic choreography fades, a pressing question confronts capitals from Brussels to New Delhi: Does Shenzhen mark a genuine turning point toward global stability, or the birth of an exclusive great-power cartel that sidelines the rest of the world?

The Shenzhen summit underscored both the resilience and the limitations of regional economic cooperation. Despite differing national security priorities, Apec economies continue to recognise the benefits of economic interdependence (Reuters) more less

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To grasp why this meeting happened now, one must look at the compounding crises battering the international system. In late 2026, the world is grappling with the fifth year of the gruelling war in Ukraine, an escalating military confrontation between the US and Iran that has choked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and the dangerous vacuum left by the expiration of the New START nuclear treaty in February. Against this volatile backdrop, the three leaders emerged from their closed-door talks with a four-point “Declaration toward Peace”. In carefully measured prose, Washington, Beijing, and Moscow pledged to pursue United Nations reforms to make the Security Council more effective, committed to boosting the production and supply of refined petroleum products to calm panicked energy markets, and reaffirmed the Cold War maxim that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, promising new trilateral talks on nuclear risk reduction. Most strikingly, however, the three powers used the declaration to issue a sharp joint warning to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other global tribunals, asserting that sovereign State consent and the immunity of national leaders must remain inviolable.

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{{^usCountry}} Behind this facade of shared statesmanship lies a far simpler explanation: each leader arrived in Shenzhen seeking urgent political relief. For Xi Jinping, playing host to both the American and Russian presidents on Chinese soil delivered an unmistakable message that Beijing is now the indispensable diplomatic crossroads of the 21st century, standing as an equal co-architect of global order alongside Washington. For Vladimir Putin, who remains the subject of an active The ICC arrest warrant, standing shoulder to shoulder with the US president while signing a rebuke of international courts, shattered years of western efforts to treat him as a diplomatic pariah. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, bruised at home by a sweeping Democratic victory in the November midterm elections and entangled in a costly conflict with Iran, gained a dramatic foreign policy spectacle that allowed him to bypass traditional allies and deal directly with strongmen on his own terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Behind this facade of shared statesmanship lies a far simpler explanation: each leader arrived in Shenzhen seeking urgent political relief. For Xi Jinping, playing host to both the American and Russian presidents on Chinese soil delivered an unmistakable message that Beijing is now the indispensable diplomatic crossroads of the 21st century, standing as an equal co-architect of global order alongside Washington. For Vladimir Putin, who remains the subject of an active The ICC arrest warrant, standing shoulder to shoulder with the US president while signing a rebuke of international courts, shattered years of western efforts to treat him as a diplomatic pariah. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, bruised at home by a sweeping Democratic victory in the November midterm elections and entangled in a costly conflict with Iran, gained a dramatic foreign policy spectacle that allowed him to bypass traditional allies and deal directly with strongmen on his own terms. {{/usCountry}}

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Precisely because their ambitions were driven by short-term political expediency rather than genuine strategic trust, the Shenzhen summit sidestepped every issue that truly threatens global peace. The joint declaration offered no roadmap to silence the guns in Ukraine, no framework to de-escalate hostilities in West Asia, and no verifiable limits on expanding nuclear arsenals or autonomous weapons. Instead, the three powers settled on the lowest common denominator: shielding their own sovereignty from international legal scrutiny while managing energy and nuclear risks just enough to avoid catastrophe. By choosing transactional accommodation over institutional accountability, Washington, Beijing, and Moscow signalled that when the interests of major powers collide with international law, it is the law that must bend.

The ripple effects of this informal G3 directorate pose a profound challenge to the rules-based global order. When the world’s three strongest militaries jointly dismiss the authority of international tribunals, they weaken the very guardrails that protect smaller and middle powers from coercion. Unsurprisingly, the summit sent shockwaves through Europe, where leaders gathered in Berlin at the very same hour to bolster Ukraine’s defence, worried that Washington might eventually strike a grand bargain with Moscow over their heads. Across East Asia, too, America’s treaty allies from Tokyo and Seoul to Taipei watched the Shenzhen optics with quiet alarm, accelerating domestic debates over whether they can still rely entirely on American security guarantees or must pursue independent deterrence.

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For India, the emergence of a trilateral US-China-Russia dialogue strikes at the heart of its most cherished foreign policy goal: a genuinely multipolar world. New Delhi’s strategic vision has long rested on the belief that global governance must evolve beyond narrow great-power clubs to give rising nations like India an equal voice in shaping international rules. While the Shenzhen declaration paid lip service to UN reform, it offered zero endorsement for expanding the Security Council or granting India a permanent seat. Worse, any sustained thaw between Washington and Beijing even a tactical one risks narrowing India’s diplomatic room for manoeuvre, while Moscow’s deepening alignment with Beijing complicates New Delhi’s traditional balancing act. At the same time, because Shenzhen failed to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf, India remains vulnerable to surging crude import bills and the persistent threat of western tariff penalties over its energy trade.

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Yet, history suggests that marriages of convenience among rival superpowers rarely endure. Deep structural fault lines over semiconductor supremacy, naval dominance in the Indo-Pacific, and influence across Eurasia ensure that Washington, Beijing, and Moscow will remain fierce competitors long after the cameras leave Shenzhen. For New Delhi, the lesson of this summit is clear: In an era where great powers are tempted to cut deals above the heads of others, India cannot afford to be a passive observer. By strengthening agile partnerships with Europe, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asia; championing the economic priorities of the Global South; and accelerating domestic self-reliance in defence and frontier technologies, India can anchor a broader, more democratic balance of power, ensuring that the future of the world order is decided not by a select trio in Shenzhen, but through a truly inclusive concert of nations.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gunwant Singh, scholar, international relations and security studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.