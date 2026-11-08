AI is entering classrooms, but are we teaching children to think?

Human intelligence, curiosity and imagination have been the genesis of all civilisational progress. From the invention of the wheel to the most advanced technological breakthroughs of the day, human ingenuity has consistently pushed the limits of possibility and transformed the planet and the people.

Artificial intelligence (Representative)

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For the first time in history, we are now faced with a technology that rivals and even surpasses human intellect. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)--invented by humans and having arguably passed the Turing test--has displayed unbelievable capacity to compute, create, and even ‘think’ independently. As the world’s technology giants stride towards advancing this technology to the level of Artificial General Intelligence--where AI can perform all human cognitive skills – the world needs to pause and ask: Where does that leave HI (Human Intelligence)?

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Faster than any general purpose technology has spread, AI is entering all spheres of life – industry, education, science, health care, arts and even governance. In education sector, particularly, it is heralding a new paradigm, with its immense potential in delivering personalised learning, empowering teachers with tools to automate non-teaching tasks, and enhancing the very ecosystem in which teaching and learning take place.

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{{^usCountry}} Yet, there is a lingering concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet, there is a lingering concern. {{/usCountry}}

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When learners rely too heavily on AI for readymade answers, their ability to question, think critically, analyse, and solve problems gets compromised. They may bypass the learning process of inquiry and intellectual struggle that leads to understanding and creativity. The rigour of research and experimentation – if totally relegated to AI – may hamper human innovation. The path, therefore, for progressive educational institutions is to adopt AI to support thinking and enhance cognitive engagement.

We must adopt a human-first, tech-forward approach to learning with AI. This should include a broad and holistic vision to leverage AI to not just nurture but elevate human ingenuity.

The first and foremost step is to have complete clarity over the responsible adoption of AI, wherein human judgement is preserved and student agency strengthened. The AI Literacy Framework by OECD and European Commission provides a creditable benchmark. It defines AI literacy as the technical knowledge, durable skills and future-ready attitudes required to thrive in a world influenced by AI. The framework provides four domains as guiding principles for all learners: Engage with AI, Create with AI, Manage AI, and Shape AI. The focus is to engage learners as critical and responsible participants in a world driven by AI.

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Education is no longer a quest for knowledge. Information is abundant and accessible at a click. The purpose of learning in this digital age is to create critical thinkers who can use the knowledge to solve problems. So even as institutions adopt AI at scale, the focus should be on building the higher-order thinking in learners corresponding with the upper levels of Bloom’s Taxonomy. To this end, five habits are recommended:

Students should be encouraged to:

Think first and use AI later to develop their own independent thinking

Question the AI response and verify before accepting it

Use AI as an intellectual partner to build on ideas of their own

Develop reflection into every AI-assisted task and own up to their learning

Use AI ethically and responsibly in terms of data and purpose of use

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The veritable thumb rule while using AI is: Think, Ask, Verify, Create, Reflect.

Alongside AI literacy, educators should continue their focus on developing in learners the skills and values that shape their character. Students should learn to collaborate to share and exchange diverse perspectives and co-create. Developing the ability for judgement will encourage them to question AI outputs and make responsible decisions. Computational thinking will empower them to break complex problems into parts and ethical reasoning will direct their intellect to the right purposes.

The shift to the new paradigm will be driven by teachers who need to be trained, empowered and equipped to take on the role of mentors and guides in an AI-enabled classroom. Teachers should be capable of designing lessons that stimulate enquiry and critical thinking. They should possess a robust understanding of AI ethics, bias and limitations.

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As long as assessments reward knowledge rather than its application, the transformation would not be complete. There is a need to assess the ‘process of thinking’, rather than the final answer. The assessments of the future will examine how learners think, reason, harness AI and arrive at conclusions. Project-based learning and problem solving should be incorporated into assessments.

The UNESCO AI Competency Framework clearly states that critical thinking is a fundamental skill that students need to meaningfully engage with AI as learners, users and creators. To ensure that critical thinking remains at the front and centre of an AI-driven classroom, a cohesive and collaborative effort is required on the part of learners, teachers and parents. Our collective goal should be to prepare learners who think independently and use AI to shape the future with clarity, creativity and conscience.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shishir Jaipuria, chairman, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.