Cricket’s timeless lessons about the power of belief

There are days when sport does more than entertain us. It reminds us of something fundamental about being human: that the odds against us, however overwhelming they may appear, need not determine the outcome. On such days, the scoreboard becomes more than a record of runs and wickets. It becomes a metaphor for life itself, with its unexpected reversals, moments of despair and extraordinary possibilities. October 22, 2026, was one such day in cricket--a day that offered a remarkable demonstration of the power of belief.

India celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Finn Allen during the T20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP) (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Across three countries, in three very different contests, cricket produced extraordinary comebacks. Teams that appeared to be staring at monumental targets, or had been practically written off, found ways to turn their fortunes around, defying expectations and keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. What united these contests was not simply the quality of the cricket, but something far more compelling: The refusal to accept that a seemingly impossible situation must end in defeat.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In Christchurch, India chased down New Zealand’s formidable total of 225 in a T20 international, completing the task with just two balls remaining. In Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka accomplished something even more extraordinary in the one-day international tri-series, hunting down England’s monumental 429 to win with two wickets in hand. And in Gqeberha, South Africa, after finding themselves in deep trouble against Australia, staged a remarkable recovery to win the second Test by an innings and 31 runs. Three matches, three different formats, three outcomes on a single day - but all with the same unforgettable lesson: the game is not over until it is over.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Consider the magnitude of what Sri Lanka achieved. Chasing 430 in a fifty-over match is not merely a test of batting ability. It is a psychological battle against the tyranny of the required run rate, the relentless pressure of the scoreboard and the nagging awareness that one mistake could undo everything. Yet Sri Lanka kept going. Even as wickets fell and the equation tightened, the belief endured. The contest was finally decided by a six in the last over, transforming what had seemed an improbable chase into a triumph for the ages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consider the magnitude of what Sri Lanka achieved. Chasing 430 in a fifty-over match is not merely a test of batting ability. It is a psychological battle against the tyranny of the required run rate, the relentless pressure of the scoreboard and the nagging awareness that one mistake could undo everything. Yet Sri Lanka kept going. Even as wickets fell and the equation tightened, the belief endured. The contest was finally decided by a six in the last over, transforming what had seemed an improbable chase into a triumph for the ages. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India’s victory against New Zealand offered its own variation of this theme. Having made a flying start, India suddenly found themselves under pressure as wickets fell and the contest threatened to slip away. The challenge was no longer simply to score quickly; it was to manage nerves, retain composure and make the right decisions when the margin for error had narrowed dramatically. The eventual finish, with Naman Dhir providing the decisive late flourish, was a reminder that extraordinary victories often depend not on one sustained display of dominance but on the ability to respond when momentum shifts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

South Africa’s triumph against Australia was perhaps the most profound illustration of resilience. At 110 for six, the hosts appeared to be in serious trouble. Against an Australian side renowned for its competitive instinct, the prospect of a commanding victory seemed remote. But Temba Bavuma led a recovery that transformed the match, scoring a magnificent 179 as South Africa eventually declared at 425 for nine. Australia were then bowled out for 99 in their first innings, and South Africa completed a victory by an innings and 31 runs. The remarkable turnaround was not simply a matter of hitting boundaries or taking risks. It required patience, judgment, discipline and the collective conviction that the match could still be won.

What makes these performances so compelling is the human drama behind the numbers. We often celebrate sporting heroes for their talent, technique and physical prowess. But when the odds turn against them, other qualities come to the fore: character, composure, courage and the capacity to keep believing when circumstances offer little encouragement. It is easy to be confident when everything is going well. The real test is whether confidence survives when the evidence appears to contradict it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cricket has always offered lessons in this regard, but the modern game has changed the way those lessons unfold. The advent of T20 cricket, and the extraordinary influence of the Indian Premier League, have encouraged a generation of players to think more boldly about what is possible. They have learned to innovate, to challenge conventional wisdom and to see opportunities where earlier generations might have seen only danger. Young cricketers have emerged who can alter the course of a match in a handful of deliveries. The IPL, with its extraordinary diversity of talent and exposure to high-pressure situations, has helped nurture this fearless approach.

Yet technology, training and attacking instincts alone cannot explain these comebacks. Beneath the modern game's audacity lies something older and more enduring: The human instinct to resist surrender. Belief does not mean pretending that the odds are favourable. It means recognising the odds and choosing not to be paralysed by them. It is not the denial of reality, but the refusal to mistake reality at one moment for the final verdict.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is also a lesson here about collective endeavour. Memorable outcomes are rarely the achievement of one individual alone. A captain's faith, a teammate's contribution, a partnership forged under pressure, or a fielder's moment of brilliance can sustain a team's belief. When one player falters, another must step forward. The strongest teams are not necessarily those that never experience adversity, but those that retain the capacity to respond to it together.

And perhaps this is why these matches resonate beyond the cricket field. In our professional lives, our institutions and our personal struggles, we are often tempted to draw conclusions too early. A setback becomes a defeat; a difficult beginning becomes a reason to abandon the effort; an unfavourable assessment becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. We allow the scoreboard of the moment to dictate the possibilities of the future.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sport reminds us that this need not be so. Persistence does not guarantee victory, and optimism cannot substitute for preparation or skill. But without persistence, many victories would never become possible. The willingness to make one more effort, to attempt one more recovery, to believe that circumstances can still change--these are not merely sporting virtues. They are qualities that help individuals and societies move forward.

On October 22, cricket offered three extraordinary reminders of this truth. The victories belonged to India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, but the lesson belonged to all of us. Never confuse a difficult situation with a hopeless one. Never assume that the apparent direction of events is their inevitable destination. And never underestimate what determined people can achieve when they refuse to give up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aman Singh, head, Chairman’s Office, Adani Group and Shishir Priyadarshi, president, Chintan Research Foundation, New Delhi.