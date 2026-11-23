A differentiated ecosystem spanning research, teaching and applied skills can help convert the demographic dividend into a national capability. India’s opportunity lies not merely in expanding higher education, but in organising it more effectively.

Higher education (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India’s central higher education question is not whether every institution can become a global research university, but whether institutions can pursue distinct missions and be supported and assessed accordingly. This matters because the demographic dividend is an opportunity, not an inherent natural advantage: A young population becomes a national asset only when its members can access knowledge, acquire relevant capabilities and advance within a changing economy. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provides a significant foundation. Its emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, the Academic Bank of Credits and multiple entry and exit points acknowledges the diversity of learner journeys. Realising this ambition also requires a clearer understanding of the distinct roles that institutions can play.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A differentiated model may be organised around three complementary missions: research-led universities, teaching-focused universities, and vocational and applied-skills institutions. These do not represent rungs on a ladder of prestige; they are mere distinct means of creating public value.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Research-led universities must place high-quality research, consulting, innovation and knowledge creation as their raison d’être. Their work should encompass basic and applied sciences, humanities and interdisciplinary inquiry, technology development, industry collaboration and incubation. This demands specialised faculty, well-equipped laboratories, sustained funding and an environment that supports discovery at the undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Research-led universities must place high-quality research, consulting, innovation and knowledge creation as their raison d’être. Their work should encompass basic and applied sciences, humanities and interdisciplinary inquiry, technology development, industry collaboration and incubation. This demands specialised faculty, well-equipped laboratories, sustained funding and an environment that supports discovery at the undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Research-led missions require a substantial resource commitment, as established research systems illustrate. In FY2024, US higher education institutions recorded approximately $ 118 billion in research and development expenditure, with the federal government accounting for 55% of academic R&D funding. In the same year, MIT reported approximately $ 2.1 billion in sponsored research expenditure. These figures illustrate the scale of investment behind research-intensive institutions; they are not funding targets for India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Teaching-focused universities have an equally consequential mission: to deliver outstanding learning and to develop an adaptable workforce. Their priorities should include academic quality, strong foundations, relevant programmes, effective pedagogy, student support, industry engagement, placements and lifelong learning. Their success should be measured by what learners know and can do, and by how effectively they progress into employment or further study.

Vocational and applied-skills institutions connect learning directly with work. They should offer practical programmes, short courses and qualifications shaped by local and sectoral demand, with curricula that evolve in step with employers, technologies and regional economies. India’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics provide a base on which to build, through stronger industry partnerships, modular learning and progression routes into higher education. These need to be embedded in society and response rapidly as the business requirements change.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Countries have developed varied institutional arrangements. The US combines research-intensive universities with teaching-oriented institutions and community colleges. The UK maintains research-intensive universities alongside broad-based and professionally oriented institutions. Germany links universities, universities of applied sciences and vocational training. France has universities as well as the Grandes Écoles and technical pathways.

The principal worth adopting is that institutional purpose should shape institutional design.

A persistent challenge arises when every institution is encouraged to pursue every ambition. Research requires specialist talent, laboratories, funding and long gestation periods. Teaching excellence requires sustained investment in faculty, pedagogy and student support. Applied-skills education requires strong employer relationships, practical training and frequent curriculum renewal. When institutions distribute limited resources across incompatible priorities, both clarity and quality may suffer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The answer lies not in lowering aspirations but in aligning them: common expectations of integrity and quality can co-exist with assessment against each institution’s declared purpose. Leadership, faculty capabilities, infrastructure, funding and student expectations should reinforce that purpose.

Accreditation and ranking frameworks, including NAAC and NIRF, can recognise the different outcomes each mission seeks. A research-led institution should demonstrate research quality and influence; a teaching-focused institution should evidence learning and graduate outcomes; and an applied-skills institution should show employer relevance and how effectively learners’ skills translate into work.

Such alignment gives students and families greater clarity about what an institution is designed to do, what outcomes it can credibly promise, and how those outcomes will be measured.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India already possesses extraordinary institutional scale. The All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2023–24 recorded 1,289 universities or university-level institutions and 48,246 colleges. The task now is to convert this breadth into depth: stronger research where research is the mission, better learning where teaching is the mission, and effective pathways into work where applied skills are the priority.

India has demonstrated its capacity to leapfrog in digital public infrastructure, telecommunications and payments. A similar ambition is achievable in higher education, not by asking every institution to do everything, but by enabling each to do its chosen work exceptionally well. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can accelerate discovery, personalise learning and widen access to skills.

The opportunity is to create a coherent ecosystem that serves learners, employers, communities and the nation, while welcoming students from across the world. If India aligns institutional missions with investment, talent and meaningful measures of success, it can convert scale into strength and its demographic dividend into lasting capability. The ambition should be for India to become not only one of the world’s largest higher education systems, but also one of its most trusted and sought-after education destinations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Akshay Munjal, founder, Hero Education & pro-chancellor, BML Munjal University (BMU).