Beyond stigma - Building a society that values dignity, privacy and inclusion

Society has made considerable progress in education, technology and access to information, yet many people continue to make important life decisions under the pressure of social expectations and the fear of judgement. Deep-rooted beliefs about what is acceptable, respectable or desirable often influence how individuals are treated, the opportunities available to them and the choices they feel free to make. Building a more inclusive society requires questioning these assumptions and recognising the importance of dignity, privacy and individual autonomy.

Mental Health (HT File)

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Social stigma remains one of the most persistent barriers to progress. Whether associated with personal circumstances, professional setbacks, health conditions, financial difficulties or unconventional life choices, stigma can reduce individuals to a single aspect of their identity. Rather than understanding their experiences in context, society often relies on stereotypes and preconceived notions. Such attitudes can discourage people from seeking assistance, expressing their concerns or pursuing opportunities that fall outside conventional expectations.

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The consequences extend beyond individual experiences. When people fear discrimination, they may conceal difficulties, avoid seeking professional support or hesitate to participate fully in their communities. This creates an environment in which appearances become more important than actual well-being, while genuine problems remain unaddressed. Challenging stigma, therefore, is not merely a matter of changing individual attitudes; it is essential to creating institutions and communities in which people can participate without fear of humiliation or exclusion.

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{{^usCountry}} Awareness and education play a significant role in this process. Information can challenge misconceptions, encourage informed discussions and help people distinguish between established facts and inherited prejudices. However, access to information alone does not guarantee social change. Awareness campaigns must go beyond symbolic gestures and translate into meaningful conversations, responsible institutional practices and greater accountability. Schools, workplaces, public institutions and community organisations all have a role to play in encouraging critical thinking and respectful engagement with differences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awareness and education play a significant role in this process. Information can challenge misconceptions, encourage informed discussions and help people distinguish between established facts and inherited prejudices. However, access to information alone does not guarantee social change. Awareness campaigns must go beyond symbolic gestures and translate into meaningful conversations, responsible institutional practices and greater accountability. Schools, workplaces, public institutions and community organisations all have a role to play in encouraging critical thinking and respectful engagement with differences. {{/usCountry}}

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Equally important is the protection of individual privacy. In an increasingly connected world, personal information can travel rapidly through social networks, workplaces and digital platforms. Information shared in one context may be circulated in another without permission, often exposing individuals to unnecessary scrutiny or judgement. Respecting privacy means recognising that access to personal information does not automatically confer the right to disclose, interpret or use it without consideration for the consequences.

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This principle has wider ethical implications. Institutions must handle personal information responsibly, while individuals should understand the importance of consent, confidentiality and appropriate boundaries. Transparency remains important where accountability and public interest are involved, but it should not become an excuse for unnecessary intrusion into private lives. A fair society must distinguish between information that genuinely serves a legitimate purpose and information sought merely to satisfy curiosity or reinforce prejudice.

Cultural norms and family expectations also influence how individuals exercise their autonomy. Traditions can provide belonging, continuity and shared values, but they can become restrictive when treated as unquestionable rules. People may feel compelled to follow established paths in education, employment, lifestyle or other personal decisions, even when those choices conflict with their circumstances or aspirations. Respecting cultural traditions should not require abandoning individual freedom. Social progress depends on the ability to preserve meaningful values while allowing room for changing experiences and perspectives.

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This is where empathy becomes particularly important. Understanding another person's circumstances does not require agreeing with every decision they make. It requires approaching differences without immediately resorting to condemnation. Empathy encourages people to ask questions, consider context and recognise that experiences invisible to them may nevertheless be significant. It also helps establish a more constructive approach to accountability, in which mistakes and difficulties can be addressed without denying an individual's dignity.

Professional support and accessible institutional systems are equally necessary. Individuals facing difficult circumstances should be able to seek appropriate guidance without being treated as weak, irresponsible or incapable. Whether the support involves healthcare, education, financial advice or workplace assistance, its effectiveness depends partly on whether people feel safe enough to access it. Institutions must therefore prioritise confidentiality, accessibility and non-discriminatory practices rather than placing the entire burden of overcoming stigma on individuals.

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Ultimately, a progressive society is not defined solely by its economic achievements or technological advancements. It is also measured by how it treats people whose experiences, circumstances or choices differ from prevailing expectations. Protecting privacy, encouraging informed decisions and challenging discrimination are interconnected responsibilities that require sustained effort from individuals, communities and institutions.

Social change begins when assumptions are questioned rather than automatically accepted, and when dignity is treated as a fundamental principle rather than a privilege earned through conformity. A society that makes space for differences does not weaken its values; it strengthens its capacity for understanding, fairness and collective progress. The objective should not be to eliminate every disagreement, but to ensure that differences do not become grounds for humiliation, exclusion or the denial of basic human dignity.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Shradha Malik, founder & CEO, Athena Behavioral Health.