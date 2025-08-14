How India can become a global health care leader by 2047

As India celebrates 79 years of Independence, our health care journey tells a compelling story from tackling epidemics post-1947 to becoming one of the world’s most dynamic health systems. Over the past seven decades, we have moved from underdeveloped infrastructure to building one of the most diverse health care ecosystems globally. Government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have expanded access, while the private sector has driven quality, innovation, and scale. Together, these efforts have increased life expectancy, reduced infant mortality, and broadened coverage. Health care(HT file photo)

By 2047, when we mark a century of Independence, India is poised to become a global health care leader. We have world-class clinical talent, a globally competitive pharmaceutical industry, a vibrant diagnostics and MedTech sector, and a reputation for delivering affordable innovation. More than a social service, health care in India is now a driver of economic growth, employment, and technological leadership.

But we must act with urgency. The next two decades will determine whether we retain global relevance or fall behind. The world is looking for scalable, inclusive, and resilient health care models. India has the potential to offer one but this will require unified action, not fragmented progress.

India stands at a demographic crossroads. While urban India is benefiting from rapid advances in diagnostics, digital health, and innovation, a large part of Bharat, India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns continues to face systemic gaps in access, quality, and affordability. If India is to lead the world, we must build healthcare models that address this divide and do so in ways that can be replicated across developing nations.

One of India’s most significant successes has been the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free health care coverage to over 55 crore citizens. It has set a global benchmark for publicly funded health insurance and is making a real difference in rural and low-income households. Similarly, Health & Wellness Centres under the Ayushman Bharat umbrella are a step towards decentralising care.

However, for these efforts to deliver long-term impact, we need to strengthen quality, availability of diagnostics, and digital infrastructure at the primary care level. Equipping every block-level centre with the ability to diagnose, treat, and refer supported by trained personnel and robust data is essential.

From a manufacturing and investment standpoint, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in pharma and MedTech are promising. Yet they are still maturing and have not reached their full potential. For true leadership, India must move beyond Made in India to Designed for the World, especially in low-cost diagnostics, medical devices, and digital tools tailored for underserved populations.

There are five priorities for global health care leadership

Make quality the cornerstone: Although some facilities meet or exceed international standards, quality of care remains uneven particularly outside metros. A national, enforceable framework covering both public and private sectors is urgently needed. Accreditation based on outcomes, standardised clinical protocols, transparent data, and digital quality monitoring must become the norm.

Scale AI and digital infrastructure: India has shown how technology can transform public services from Aadhaar to UPI. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a strong foundation, but rural adoption remains low. AI-powered diagnostics, remote consultations, and interoperable electronic records must be scaled across Bharat with safeguards for ethical data use and governance.

Redefine Medical Value Travel (MVT): India is a global destination for cost-effective, high-quality care. To lead, we must expand our offerings in preventive health, fertility, oncology, aesthetics, Ayurveda, and wellness. A unified national initiative, Heal in India must include multilingual support, global accreditations, seamless logistics, and a single online interface.

Invest in innovation, not just scale: India must transition from generics dominance to health care innovation leadership. A national healthcare innovation mission, similar to ISRO or Digital India, should support R&D funding, IP protection, simplified clinical trials, and collaboration between startups, academia, and industry focused on solutions for India and the world.

Unlock sustainable investment: Achieving the 2047 vision requires substantial and sustained investment. The government's commitment to 2.5% of GDP is a positive signal, but effective implementation is key. The private sector must be enabled through stable regulation, insurance access, and blended finance models such as outcome-linked funding and health infrastructure bonds.

The road to 2047 cannot be built by government alone. It demands a collective mission where policymakers, private players, innovators, civil society, and community workers operate with shared purpose. We must view frontline health workers as change agents, not mere implementers. Technology must strengthen not bypass primary care systems.

And most importantly, public–private partnerships must evolve from transactional arrangements to platforms for co-creation and shared accountability.

India has the talent, scale, and responsibility to lead. But true health care leadership will not come from building more hospitals in metros. It will come from solving for Bharat and in doing so, offering replicable, inclusive health systems for the world.

This article is authored by Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.