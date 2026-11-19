India’s health care industry is one of the country’s largest and most diverse employment ecosystems, spanning hospitals and clinics, diagnostics, medical technology, research, pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital health and allied health care services. Yet, as we race to make this industry a global powerhouse, there is a significant gap when it comes to scaling its workforce proportionately.

Women in health care (Freepik)

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Women are missing from the conversations in the healthcare ecosystem and they continue to encounter barriers that affect not only entry into the workforce, but also retention, progression, and leadership. Therefore, the question is no longer simply whether women are entering health care. It is whether workplaces are being designed to enable them to build long-term careers across functions and at every level.

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Pharmaceutical manufacturing illustrates this challenge. India supplies a fifth of global generic medicines, employs 2.7 million people and the sector is projected to reach $130 billion by 2030. New plant capacity commissioned between 2023 and 2026 is nearly triple the annual average of the previous decade, creating demand for skilled workers across production, quality, engineering, maintenance, warehousing and frontline supervision. Women make up 38% of graduates from pharma and allied courses, yet only 12% of the pharma manufacturing workforce. This gap shows that there is no shortage of qualified women but instead questions whether workplaces are structured to enable equal and sustained participation. The same principle applies across other fields of health care.

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{{^usCountry}} In hospitals and clinics, shift patterns, safety, transport and caregiving responsibilities can influence whether women remain in clinical and operational roles. In diagnostics and medtech, opportunities in technology, engineering, field service, research and leadership need to be made more accessible. In research and digital health, career continuity after marriage, maternity or other caregiving transitions can be just as important as recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In hospitals and clinics, shift patterns, safety, transport and caregiving responsibilities can influence whether women remain in clinical and operational roles. In diagnostics and medtech, opportunities in technology, engineering, field service, research and leadership need to be made more accessible. In research and digital health, career continuity after marriage, maternity or other caregiving transitions can be just as important as recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

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Across the ecosystem, workplace design can determine whether talent is retained or lost. Therefore, the objective should be to build a workforce where a woman’s career trajectory is not determined by the function she enters or the life stage she reaches. To do this, there are a few areas of focus that can be worked upon together as an industry.

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The first priority is creating respectful and inclusive workplaces. Male colleagues and managers have an important role in shaping everyday workplace culture, from preventing inappropriate behaviour and unconscious bias to ensuring that women are given equal access to opportunities, challenging assignments and leadership roles. Gender-sensitisation programmes, workplace awareness initiatives and manager training can help turn inclusion from a policy statement into an everyday practice.

The second is building workplaces around the realities of different life stages. Childcare support, crèche facilities, flexible work arrangements where roles permit, and policies for young and lactating mothers can make a meaningful difference to retention, especially for single mothers. Crucially, instituting CAG audits on compliance with the Maternity Benefit Act and mandatory crèche infrastructure (for establishments with over 50 employees) would ensure accountability. Maternity and return-to-work policies should therefore be viewed not as isolated benefits, but as part of a broader workforce-retention strategy.

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The third is career architecture. Women should have visible pathways into technical, operational and leadership roles, rather than being concentrated in a narrow set of functions. Encouragingly, part of the pharmaceutical sector is already demonstrating how structured interventions can improve women’s participation. Companies are recruiting women through partnerships with government skill institutions, running bridge courses in surrounding communities, redesigning shift structures and creating pathways into frontline manufacturing leadership. Investment in STEM pipelines has gradually increased with significant women interns placed in STEM roles in FY2024–25. An earn-and-learn programme has been introduced with leading IT colleges, combining technical manufacturing and quality training with paid shop floor work.

Lastly, financial empowerment is an important, and often overlooked, part of this conversation. Financial literacy can help women understand savings, insurance, retirement planning, investments and long-term financial security. For working women, financial confidence can strengthen economic independence and make it easier to make informed career decisions, including returning to work after a caregiving break or pursuing further education and leadership opportunities. Employers can support this through financial wellness programmes and accessible learning initiatives.

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Research on Indian manufacturing finds that every one-percentage-point increase in gender diversity is associated with a 2.9% increase in labour productivity. In health care, where quality, precision, compliance, empathy, problem-solving and teamwork are critical, a diverse workforce can bring a wider range of perspectives and capabilities. Hence, women's participation is a business and workforce imperative, not just a diversity metric.

India’s ambition to build a stronger health care system will depend not only on infrastructure, technology and investment, but also on how effectively it harnesses the breadth of available talent. Bringing more women into the workforce, enabling them to stay, progress and lead, will be central to building a health care ecosystem that is both more productive and inclusive.

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(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Pooja Sharma Goyal, founding CEO, The Udaiti Foundation.