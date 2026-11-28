India has earned global recognition as the pharmacy of the world by making quality medicines available at affordable prices. Millions of patients across the globe depend on India's ability to manufacture generic medicines. This achievement has been built through scientific expertise, manufacturing capabilities and a regulatory framework that encourages competition while recognising pharmaceutical innovation. However, the ongoing debate around Regulatory Data Protection (RDP), particularly data exclusivity, raises a fundamental question: Will additional commercial protection improve health care access or make essential medicines less affordable?

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Developing new medicines requires substantial investment in research and clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies legitimately deserve protection of confidential information and reasonable returns on their investments. However, data exclusivity goes a step further by preventing regulators from relying on an innovator's clinical trial data to approve equivalent medicines for a specified period. Such restrictions could delay the availability of affordable alternatives even in the absence of patent protection. This is particularly concerning in India, where many families continue to finance medical treatment from their personal savings. For patients suffering from cancer, rare diseases or chronic illnesses, affordability often determines whether treatment begins on time, continues uninterrupted or is abandoned altogether. The experience of risdiplam, used to treat spinal muscular atrophy, illustrates the importance of generic competition in improving access to expensive therapies. Such examples reinforce the need to evaluate pharmaceutical policies from the patient's perspective rather than solely through commercial considerations.

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{{^usCountry}} India's patent framework already protects genuine inventions while providing safeguards against unjustified extensions of market exclusivity. Article 39.3 of the World Trade Organization's TRIPS Agreement requires protection of qualifying undisclosed regulatory data against unfair commercial use and disclosure but does not explicitly mandate a fixed period of data exclusivity. India must carefully preserve this regulatory flexibility in the larger public interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's patent framework already protects genuine inventions while providing safeguards against unjustified extensions of market exclusivity. Article 39.3 of the World Trade Organization's TRIPS Agreement requires protection of qualifying undisclosed regulatory data against unfair commercial use and disclosure but does not explicitly mandate a fixed period of data exclusivity. India must carefully preserve this regulatory flexibility in the larger public interest. {{/usCountry}}

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There is also an ethical dimension. Unnecessary duplication of clinical trials, where safety and efficacy have already been adequately established, could expose participants to avoidable risks, increase development costs and delay patient access without delivering proportionate scientific benefits.

Furthermore, pharmaceutical innovation is often supported directly or indirectly through publicly funded research, academic institutions, government incentives and infrastructure created with taxpayers' money. Citizens have a legitimate expectation that the benefits of such innovation will remain accessible and affordable. Greater transparency in research expenditure, public funding, medicine pricing and commercial returns is therefore essential.

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The right to health, recognised as integral to Article 21 of the Constitution, reinforces the State's responsibility to facilitate access to health care. Government interventions to rationalise trade margins on selected cancer medicines also demonstrate the continuing need to address treatment costs. Introducing additional barriers to generic competition could undermine these efforts.

Before considering any additional exclusivity provisions, the government must undertake an independent public health and economic impact assessment. Patient and consumer representatives must be actively involved in such consultations. Any additional commercial protection should be justified by measurable improvements in affordability, availability, domestic research capabilities and timely access to innovative medicines.

India must focus on eliminating avoidable and unproductive costs in health care rather than creating additional financial burdens for patients. Healthy competition, genuine innovation, efficient regulation and reasonable profitability must coexist. Profitability and affordability need not be contradictory objectives when businesses and governments function with transparency, efficiency and accountability.

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India's responsibility extends beyond its own citizens. Affordable Indian medicines sustain health care systems in several developing countries. Any policy that delays generic competition could have serious consequences for global public health. As India moves towards Universal Health Coverage and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, pharmaceutical policies must be evaluated not merely through investment commitments, patents granted or industry growth, but through their contribution to human welfare.

India must reward innovation without rewarding monopolies, encourage profitability without encouraging profiteering, and protect intellectual property without compromising patients' access to affordable health care. India earned the distinction of being the pharmacy of the world not merely because it manufactured medicines, but because it made medicines affordable to millions. We must not compromise this extraordinary achievement.

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Innovation deserves protection, but patients deserve protection too. The ultimate measure of pharmaceutical innovation is not the profits generated but the lives saved, suffering reduced and patients who can afford the medicines they need.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Bejon Kumar Misra, founder director, Patient Safety and Access Initiative of India Foundation.