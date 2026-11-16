The cost of cancer is more than the price of medicines

The price of a strip of 10 tablets of a commonly prescribed breast cancer medicine has fallen from nearly ₹700 to ₹73 following the implementation of revised pricing measures from November 9. For a family paying for months of treatment, that difference is not just a statistic. It could mean being able to continue treatment without another financial compromise.

Cancer treatment (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has released revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) for 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines, following its decision to cap trade margins at 30% on 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. The revised prices came into effect on November 9, with the list to be updated as more manufacturers submit their revised prices.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The intervention is expected to reduce prices by up to 70% for some medicines and generate estimated annual savings of ₹2,500 crore for patients. The NPPA's market analysis found that trade mark-ups on non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines averaged around 170%, reaching as high as 700% in some cases. Against an estimated annual anti-cancer medicines market of ₹12,500 crore, this is a significant intervention to address excessive mark-ups and improve affordability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first such effort. In 2019, the government capped trade margins on 42 anti-cancer medicines at 30%, resulting in price reductions of up to 90% across 526 brands and estimated annual savings of around ₹984 crore. The latest decision extends this approach to a wider range of medicines and reinforces an important principle: essential treatment must remain accessible even as medical science and treatment options evolve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first such effort. In 2019, the government capped trade margins on 42 anti-cancer medicines at 30%, resulting in price reductions of up to 90% across 526 brands and estimated annual savings of around ₹984 crore. The latest decision extends this approach to a wider range of medicines and reinforces an important principle: essential treatment must remain accessible even as medical science and treatment options evolve. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Cancer does not discriminate between rich and poor. Unfortunately, access to treatment often does.

India is witnessing a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer. Projections indicate that the country could see around 2.8 million new cancer cases annually by 2050. Advances in medical science have made several cancers treatable, and in many cases, survival outcomes have improved significantly. Yet, the availability of treatment does not automatically translate into access.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cost of cancer care extends far beyond the price of medicines. It includes consultations, diagnostic tests, hospitalisation, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, follow-up visits and supportive care. For families travelling from smaller towns to access specialised treatment, there are additional expenses such as transport, accommodation and food. There is also the loss of income when patients or caregivers have to step away from work.

The financial burden can be devastating. Studies based on Indian household data have found that among the poorest households, 85% of those hospitalised for cancer faced catastrophic health expenditure. Even where insurance provides reimbursement, out-of-pocket costs can remain significant. A study of breast cancer patients, for instance, found that although around three-fourths received some form of reimbursement, it reduced catastrophic expenditure by only about 14%. Financial protection, therefore, must extend beyond hospital bills and medicine costs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As a country recognised as the pharmacy of the world, India has a responsibility to keep affordability central to its healthcare ambitions. Our pharmaceutical industry has demonstrated that scale, scientific capability and cost efficiency can coexist. India's experience in making HIV treatment more affordable is an important example. Over the years, Indian manufacturers helped bring down the cost of antiretroviral medicines, making treatment accessible to millions of people across developing countries.

That experience offers a valuable lesson. Affordability should not be treated as an afterthought. It should be a design choice.

At the same time, developing new medicines requires sustained investment in research, clinical development, manufacturing capabilities and quality systems. Innovation needs a viable and sustainable ecosystem. Not every therapy can be inexpensive. But innovation and affordability need not be opposing objectives. The goal must be to build a system in which patients can benefit from scientific progress without facing an impossible financial burden.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This responsibility is shared across the healthcare value chain. As manufacturers, our responsibility is to ensure that revised prices are communicated across the distribution chain, reflected in the prices charged to patients, and supported by adequate availability of medicines. Hospitals and retailers must ensure that patients are charged the revised prices, while manufacturers must maintain supply continuity. Governments and regulators must strengthen monitoring and compliance.

There are also broader measures that can make a meaningful difference. The list of regulated anti-cancer medicines should be reviewed periodically to account for newer therapies and changing treatment needs. Insurance and public healthcare schemes should look beyond hospitalisation costs and consider essential expenses such as diagnostics, travel and accommodation, which can determine whether patients complete their treatment. Patients and caregivers should have access to a simple grievance redressal mechanism to report instances where revised prices are not being implemented. Greater transparency in medicine pricing and procurement across hospitals and pharmacies would further strengthen accountability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

We must also strengthen early diagnosis and screening. Detecting cancer at an earlier stage can improve treatment outcomes and, in many cases, reduce the complexity and cost of care. Awareness, accessible diagnostics and timely referrals must therefore remain integral to our cancer care strategy.

Having spent over three decades in the pharmaceutical industry, I have seen how medical innovation can change the course of a patient's life. I have also seen how affordability determines whether that innovation reaches the people who need it. The real measure of progress is not simply the number of medicines we develop or the scientific breakthroughs we achieve. It is the number of patients who can access and complete treatment.

The government's latest decision is a welcome and meaningful intervention. We must build on it with a broader commitment to making cancer care affordable across the treatment journey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Because ultimately, the purpose of medical science is not merely to make treatment possible. It is to ensure that the people who need it can afford to receive it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sheetal Arora, CEO & promoter, Mankind Pharma.