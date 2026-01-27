Why addressing low iron levels Is central to better health outcomes in 2026

Preventive care and everyday nutrition are becoming more widely acknowledged as essential pillars of long-term wellbeing in India's changing health landscape. However, millions of people nationwide continue to struggle with iron deficiency, a major contributor to nutritional anaemia. As India progresses into 2026, improving iron health must remain a major focus in public health conversations. Iron Deficiency Anaemia(Twitter/AndyVermaut)

Iron is essential for supporting immune health, energy regulation, cognitive function and general physical health. Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) are still common despite their significance, often developing silently without early detection or treatment. According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data, anaemia affects about 57% of women aged 15–49 years and 25% of men in the same age group. The prevalence is even higher in children and adolescents: roughly 59.1% of teenage girls and 67.1% of children aged 6 to 59 months suffer from anaemia.

Particularly vulnerable are women who are of reproductive age. Due to recurrent monthly iron loss, women with heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) have a markedly increased risk of low iron levels and IDA, according to several experts. When this loss goes unrecognised or unaddressed, iron stores can deplete gradually and silently. It is easy for people to normalize these experiences rather than link them to low iron levels because symptoms like persistent tiredness, hairfall, difficulty concentrating, shortness of breath, or obvious signs like hair loss frequently appear gradually.

Despite its scale, iron deficiency is often addressed only after symptoms become a problem. Surveys suggest that a large proportion of Indian women do not meet their daily iron requirements through diet alone, highlighting the need for better awareness, screening and appropriate nutritional supplementation.

Iron deficiency is encouragingly preventable and treatable. Iron levels can be supported through timely screening, a healthy diet and appropriate supplementation. Furthermore, more consumer-friendly formats have been facilitated through advances in nutritional science making it easier for people to successfully incorporate iron in their daily health regimen.

A systems-level approach is required, integrating government programs, healthcare providers, community education, and workplace wellness initiatives. National efforts such as Anaemia Mukt Bharat have already laid important groundwork by expanding screening and supplementation. Continued emphasis on early identification, normalising conversations around women’s health and iron loss and strengthening preventive nutrition can further close the gap.

Addressing iron deficiency should be viewed as a public health imperative rather than a reactive intervention. By prioritising awareness, early action and everyday nutrition, India can support healthy lives, immune system and wellbeing across generations. Ensuring adequate iron is not merely about addressing nutritional gaps, but about supporting overall health, resilience, and wellbeing at every stage of life.

This article is authored by Milind Thatte, managing director, P&G Health India.