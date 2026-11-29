Gender shapes both the conditions in which psychological distress develops and the resources available to address it. The unequal distribution of unpaid labour, exposure to violence within intimate relationships, and limited control over household income can affect women’s mental health while also constraining their ability to seek care. Clinical assessment addresses distress as an individual experiences it. Public policy must also ask how exposure to harm and access to support are distributed, and which institutions have the power to change that distribution. In India, this requires a life-course approach that integrates mental and physical healthcare and treats the social conditions of women’s lives as a legitimate object of health policy.

Mental health (Unsplash)

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Pregnancy and the postpartum period are important points of contact for mental health care, and India’s National Health Policy recognises mental health as a policy concern in its own right. Yet when reproductive and maternal services provide the principal institutional route through which women’s health is addressed, the needs that receive attention can depend on women’s status as actual or prospective mothers. This has consequences for both service design and public conceptions of women’s health. It leaves fewer obvious points of access for adolescents, women without children and older women, while making women’s well-being visible primarily in relation to their reproductive and familial roles.

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A life-course approach would integrate mental health care into routine primary care and develop access points suited to different circumstances. An adolescent experiencing harassment may need confidential support through a school or community service. A woman combining paid employment with unpaid care may need appointments outside conventional working hours. An older woman experiencing isolation or financial dependence may need services within reach of her home. Caste, disability, income and geography can shape the accessibility of each of these options, so evaluating provision requires attention to who can use a service as well as where it exists.

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{{^usCountry}} These arrangements also affect what health systems can learn about need. Where contact with services is concentrated around maternity, the concerns recorded by those services reflect the population they reach. Women who have few opportunities to consult a clinician may be underrepresented in the evidence used to plan provision. Planning across the life course therefore requires information from primary care, schools and community organisations, alongside accounts from women whose needs are rarely captured through routine consultations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These arrangements also affect what health systems can learn about need. Where contact with services is concentrated around maternity, the concerns recorded by those services reflect the population they reach. Women who have few opportunities to consult a clinician may be underrepresented in the evidence used to plan provision. Planning across the life course therefore requires information from primary care, schools and community organisations, alongside accounts from women whose needs are rarely captured through routine consultations. {{/usCountry}}

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The World Health Organization identifies depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and sleep difficulties among the health consequences of intimate partner and sexual violence. A clinical assessment focused on symptoms can therefore leave an important question unresolved. What options does the patient have if the violence continues? Confidential consultations, staff trained to respond to disclosures, and referral arrangements with shelters and legal aid services can connect clinical care to the support a woman may need to secure her safety.

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Access to care also depends on how time is distributed within households. In a survey, among participants aged six and older who performed unpaid domestic work on the survey day, female participants spent an average of 289 minutes on it, compared with 88 minutes for male participants. These figures document a disparity in the time available for other activities. For health services, the implication is practical. Travelling to a clinic, waiting for an appointment and returning for follow-up all require time that a patient must be able to set aside. Flexible clinic hours and accessible childcare can reduce immediate barriers, while a more equitable distribution of unpaid work can give women greater control over their time.

A distinction between formal eligibility and effective access matters here. A woman may qualify for a publicly funded service but lack the money for transport, privacy for a telephone consultation, or the freedom to leave home without explanation. Each obstacle calls for a different response. Local appointments in familiar health facilities can reduce travel costs, confidential scheduling can protect privacy, and transport support can make referrals more usable. Monitoring whether patients can complete referrals would reveal barriers that remain invisible in a simple count of consultations.

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Women’s organisations should have a formal role in shaping mental health policy because they can identify barriers that routine service data overlook. A district health authority may record how many referrals a clinic makes. At the same time, local organisations can help determine whether women can travel to the service, speak privately, or access follow-up care. These organisations could advise on how clinics respond to disclosures of violence and help evaluate whether referral arrangements connect survivors with practical support. Their participation should include groups representing women across caste, class, disability and age. Public authorities should fund this work on an ongoing basis and specify how they will respond to its findings. Involving women in decisions about service provision gives them a way to shape policy, while public institutions remain responsible for implementation.

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A policy response should fund confidential mental health care in primary care, link health services to practical support for survivors of violence, and give women’s organisations a formal role in designing and evaluating services. Evaluation should examine who can reach services, receive appropriate referrals and continue care across different stages of life. Schools, employers and local authorities also have a role in addressing the harassment, economic dependence and unequal care responsibilities that can constrain women’s choices. An effective policy is measured by whether it expands women’s access to care while reducing their exposure to the conditions that make care necessary.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Mousumi Roy, columnist, politics, culture and economic history.

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