HT Schools: Students make posters on consumer rights

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:20 IST

A poster-making activity was organised for students of Class 10 of Ryan International School, Mohali.

The main objective of the activity was to create awareness among the students in the areas of consumer rights, duties, and responsibilities of consumers and the role of individuals as consumers in society.

They also came up with various slogans on the topic. Teachers made them understand the importance of consumer protection.

Student excels in ISRO cyberspace competition

Panchkula : Divyansh Piplani of Class 8 of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, participated in ISRO cyberspace competition (ICC) and was declared among the top 500 rank holders.

Divyansh took part in the model-making activity. He presented his model based on GSLV MKIII D1.

He has a keen interest in science and wants to go for aerospace engineering.

DPS Mohali organises virtual talent show

Mohali : Students of Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, showcased their talent in a virtual class show.

The show was organised to showcase how important it is for young people to adapt to new ways of learning and to cultivate a spirit of exploration in these unprecedented times.

The talent show gave the students an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Parents lauded the effort taken by the school to feed the curiosity of home-bound students.

BCM students shine in ICC- 2020

Ludhiana : As many as seven students of BCM School, Dugri, who had participated in the ISRO cyberspace competitions (ICC) made it to the top 500 rank holders. There was a total of four competitions in various categories for students of classes 1 to 12.

In model making, Saanvi Gupta of Class 5 and Sukhman Kaur of Class 4 got selected. Harkirat of Class 3, Sarah, and Aaina of Class 2, and Akshita Kashyap of Class 1 got selected in the drawing contest. Gaganpreet Singh of Class 10 shone in the essay writing competition.