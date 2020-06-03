Student’s take: MOOCs a good way to expand one’s knowledge and hobbies

ht-school

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:03 IST

Every aspect of our life has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses all over the world have been impacted. Layoffs and furloughs have soared and unemployment reached levels not seen since the Great Depression.

One major area affected by the pandemic is education. More than 1.4 billion students worldwide are suffering, as schools are closed. While the temporary halt is a critical containment measure, it is a significant inconvenience for many including me. Being in lockdown can have an unhealthy effect on mental health. Students, especially teens, are more likely to experience higher anxiety levels due to the lack of outdoor activities. Nevertheless, some students are turning this time of hardship into an opportunity to enhance their knowledge to make themselves more effective in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

I, too, have decided to join online courses. Many institutes and top universities like Harvard are offering MOOCs, also known as massively open online courses, which are either free-of-cost or charge very nominal fees. These courses are beneficial for students who aspire to get into a specific university or are aiming for a specialised profession. My school has begun live classes on virtual platforms, as is practised in many countries.

The exciting bit is getting to learn new things beyond regular school subjects like cooking, music and art, among other things.

Rounding up my experience, online courses are a great way to learn and spend time in self-isolation. Expanding our knowledge and hobbies should be one of the main focuses of students during the break due to the pandemic.

(The Author is a Class 10 A student of Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Views expressed here are personal.)