A sparkly dual celebration: Germany marks Unity Day and 75 years of ties with India

The residence of German Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, lit up on Tuesday as guests gathered in the Capital for a double celebration: the Day of German Unity and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany.

Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri, German Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck and his wife Cordula Wieck (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

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With Diwali around the corner, guests arrived in their finest festive attire, adding an extra sparkle to the evening.

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Welcoming attendees in English, German, and Hindi, Ambassador Wieck began, “Aap sabka hardik swagat hai.”

Reflecting on German reunification, he shared, “Thirty-six years ago, Germany reunited... after 40 years of division, of barbed wire, and of families torn apart. Each year, we remember this moment of joy and happiness with deep gratitude to all those who have made this turn of history possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the growing bilateral partnership, he added, “Is safar mein Bharat aur Germany saath milkar aage badh rahe hain.... Let’s celebrate together! Aao, hum saath mein jashn manayein!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the growing bilateral partnership, he added, “Is safar mein Bharat aur Germany saath milkar aage badh rahe hain.... Let’s celebrate together! Aao, hum saath mein jashn manayein!” {{/usCountry}}

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Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri, who was the Chief Guest at the event, recalled the countries’ shared history since 1951, saying, “This milestone reflects our enduring historical ties and long-standing friendship.”

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The German Army Music Band Neubrandenburg’s jazz formation kept guests entertained throughout the night, while the food counter featured traditional German favourites like Bratwurst and Currywurst alongside Black Forest cake paired warmly with Indian gulab jamuns.