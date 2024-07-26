Ajith's manager refutes reports on his film with Prashanth Neel: 'No film was discussed',

Several reports have resurfaced about actor Ajith Kumar working with filmmaker Prashanth Neel in the KGF universe.However Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra has denied these claims, saying that while the actor-filmmaker did have a meeting, no film was discussed during that meeting. Ajith Kumar has recently finished the shoot of Vidaa Muyarchi.

According to several reports, Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel will work with a standalone film that will be connected to Kannada star's Yash's film KGF. However, these reports don't seem to hold any water. The reports also suggested that the film will get launched in 2025. It was also reported that Vijay Kirgandur, known for backing KGF and Kantara, will be producing t

"These rumours have come online. It is not true. It's true that Ajith sir and Prashanth Neel met. They exchanged pleasantries and have the highest regard for each other but no film was discussed when they met. I would love to see Ajith with Prashanth sir but I don't see anything happening in the near future," said Suresh Chandra tells us.

Ajith is currently busy with his next film Vidaa Muyarchi, which is directed by Magizh Thirueni and also stars Trisha Krishnan. He recently finished the shoot of the film in Azerbaijaan, Baku.

Post that film, he will then work on filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran's movie. Meanwhile, Prashanth will soon start shooting with NTR Jr for their film together. The filmmaker's last film was Salaar: Part 1, which starred Prabhas in the leading role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

We tried reaching to Prashanth Neel but were met with no response.