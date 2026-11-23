Further east in Varanasi, actor Ankit Siwach has stepped behind the camera as producer and co-writer while leading his debut feature, tentatively titled Found and Lost. Marking a major personal milestone in the temple town, the high-VFX sci-fi romantic drama frames Kashi as humanity’s final refuge. “Banaras has a karmic connection with me for sure. My first show, first film, first film as a producer all of it has happened in Banaras. I have got so much love and power from the city that it feels surreal,” says Siwach, recalling how filming in October amid Navratri, Dussehra, and the air show brought an unmatched festive energy to the set.

Actor-film maker Ankit Siwach with Simran at the shoot in Banaras more less

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Having wrapped up a month-long schedule across almost every ghat, primarily Nandeshwar Ghat and Kedar Ghat along with narrow old-city lanes, an eight-day outskirt stretch, and a two-day studio stint in Mumbai, the team is now moving into post-production. “We aim at a summer or autumn release next year. Looking at today’s film release scenario, there are so many avenues that we have a few blueprints to look forward to. Right now, we are focusing on getting the final product in our hand as per the target date,” he adds actor who will next be seen in OTT series Dhai Chaal.

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