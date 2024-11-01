Menu Explore
Aditya Seal's favourite Diwali memory is being chased by a rocket!

ByYashika Mathur
Nov 01, 2024 08:32 PM IST

Actor Aditya Seal shares a memorable Diwali moment from his childhood, recalling a incident that stands out vividly in his mind.

With Diwali round the corner, celebration is in the air for actor Aditya Seal, who says he is “filled with festive fervour”.

Aditya Seal talks about Diwali memories.
Aditya Seal talks about Diwali memories.

Ask the actor about a Diwali memory that sticks out for him and he recounts an animated scene from his childhood: “I was in Delhi, celebrating with my nani and mama. I was very young and we were about to burst crackers. So, my cousin and I decided to ask the neighbours to join in.”

He continues, “My mum lit a rocket flat on the ground. Somehow, for some reason, that rocket took a U-turn and it felt like it was chasing me because I ran for my life and it kept coming after me! Fortunately no one was hurt.”

Also Read: Aditya Seal on Khel Khel Mein's box office failure: 'People who watched it called it a laugh riot' | Exclusive

Festive season in the film industry means a host of high-profile celebrations leading up to Diwali. However, Seal — who is married to actor Anushka Ranjan — finds it easy to strike a balance between celebrating the festivities with his industry friends and family.

“There’s usually a lot of Bollywood parties that happen around Diwali; there I get to celebrate with all my work friends. And on the day of Diwali, we do a puja at home and then low-key celebrations with friends and family,” he tells us.

Amidst the festivities, the 36-year-old, who played a gay man in love in his latest film, a queer love story, Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, mentions that he has gotten heartwarming messages from the LGBTQ+ community. “People from the community have been thanking me for being their voice in the film... it’s not often that you see a happy ending in such movies. So, they tell me it gives them hope,” Seal ends.

