Aditya Seal excited to join his “idols” Kajol, Prabhudeva in Maharagni: Queen of Queens

Kajol and Prabhudeva’s upcoming film Maharagni: Queen of Queens was announced in May this year. Now, we have exclusively learnt that actor Aditya Seal will be joining the duo in the Charantej Uppalapati-directorial. Aditya Seal will soon share the screen with Kajol and Prabhudeva.

Confirming his role opposite actor Samyukhta, who will be seen making her Bollywood debut, Seal tells us that he is excited to be a part of a film that is headlined by his “idols”.

“I have met Kajol ma’am a bunch of times at social gatherings and she’s a ball of energy. So, I know it’s going to be super fun working with her. Prabhu sir is known to be a no -nonsense kind of person. So, I better be on my best behaviour and definitely before time,” he quips.

While Seal is thrilled about the collaboration, he says he is also slightly disappointed. “I don’t any dance sequences with the ace choreographer yet. Unfortunately, the film doesn’t demand it. But, I hope there’s a promotional song and I get a chance to do a Muqabala with someone I have idolised all these years growing up,” the 36-year-old says.

Reportedly, the action-thriller revolves around two sisters and the emotions and drama their characters go through. “I am someone they turn to help for..I am the one who is present at the right place at the right time,” the 36-year-old says dishing out details about his character.

The actor reportedly has started shooting for the action-thriller and some portions with Samyukhta have been filmed. However, his portions with the senior actors are yet to be shot.

The release date of Maharagni: Queen of Queens is yet to be announced. The film will bring back the iconic pair of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years. They were last seen together on screen in the 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu.