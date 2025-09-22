Akshay Kumar just revealed the name of his favourite heroine — and it's exactly who you'd expect it to be!

During a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat in lieu of promoting his latest release, Jolly LLB 3, in which he stars along side Arshad Warsi, Akshay was asked who is favourite heroine was. Quipping how he has nearly worked with everyone possible, Akshay said, "Meri favourite heroine…actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hai (I have worked with everyone in the industry)". After barely a beats pause however, Akshay knew exactly whose name he wanted to take. "Katrina!", he exclaimed.

Now Akshay and Katrina's stupendously long run as a leading on screen jodi doesn't really need any testament — 8 BIG films over the course of their wildly successful careers so far is proof enough.

Their first film goes back to 2006 with Raj Kanwar's romance drama, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. The following year came two of their biggest pop culture hits, Vipul Shah's romantic comedy, Namastey London and Anees Bazmee's slapstick comedy, Welcome. The unbeatable streak continued on to 2008 when action comedy Singh is Kinng, also an Anees Bazmee film, released. Akshay and Katrina went on to star in Anthony D'Souza's action adventure Blue (2009), Priyadarshan's action comedy De Dana Dan (2009) and Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan (2010), a genre of its own. Tees Maar Khan was followed by a 11-year gap where both actors had no release with each other. They however, made a bombastic return to the big screen with Rohit Shetty's cop verse extravaganza, Sooryavanshi in 2021.

While Akshay has just seen through the release of Jolly LLB 3, Katrina has been taking it very slow on the film front, focusing most of her time on beauty brand. She has also been in news off late owing to rumours of her expecting her first child with Vicky Kaushal — while no official confirmation on the latter has come through, media reports have been suggesting a late October delivery.