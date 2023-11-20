Amit Sadh on taking a break amidst nature: Mukteshwar is a place where my heart truly belongs

Taking a break from his day to day life, actor Amit Sadh visited his vacation home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, and he calls it “home”. “Mukteshwar is not just a safe haven; it’s a place I call home, a place where my heart truly belongs. Retreating to my safe haven in Mukteshwar is inspired by my deep love for the mountains,” Sadh expresses, adding, “I find immense peace and solace in the serene surroundings of the Himalayas, and in many ways, I believe the mountains are like a nurturing mother to me.” Amit Sadh on visiting his vacation home in Mukteshwar

For the Duranga actor, the peaks and landscapes go beyond a view; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with his inner self amid the chaos of everyday life. “The tranquility and beauty of the natural environment inspire me in ways nothing else can. The mountains provide me with a sense of clarity that allows me to think better and come up with plans and ideas,” says the 44-year-old.

Sharing his deep connection with Mukteshwar, Sadh reveales, “The place gives me everything I could ask for - it’s good for the soul, offers endless opportunities for adventure, and, in my opinion, it’s the best place in the world for trekking.”

“Mukteshwar has given me so many beautiful moments; it’s hard to pick just a few. This place holds a profound significance in my life. When I was lost in my early teenage years, the people of Mukteshwar adopted me, and I found a second family in this Himalayan paradise,” he shares.

What does he love about being amidst nature? “The majesty of the mountains, the freshness of the air, and the profound sense of peace are incredibly grounding. Their majesty is awe-inspiring, and being surrounded by such natural beauty helps me reconnect with my true self and find inner peace,” he answers.

Amit Sadh stressed the importance of taking breaks to reconnect with oneself. “Balancing the demands of a hectic career, especially as an actor, can be quite challenging. It’s essential to take time to get away and reconnect with oneself. Taking breaks to go to the mountains is my way of leaving the roles behind and becoming Amit again,” Sadh wraps up.