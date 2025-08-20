Ananya Panday’s Mykonos trip has everyone asking, ‘What’s a sten party?’ Here's everything to know

In a recent chat with Diet Sabya, Ananya Panday just spoke about one of the rising trends in the Gen Z wedding industry. While revealing her most unforgettable travel memory, she said, “My most unforgettable travel memory would be… recently, I just went to Mykonos for my best friend’s bachelorette mixed with bachelor trip. It’s actually called a ‘sten’ trip which I didn’t know and that was a lot of fun because I got to be with like my school friends celebrating love, so yeah, that was fun,” she said. Ananya Panday; party celebrations

Cue everyone frantically Googling: what even is a sten trip?

Turns out, a sten is a mash-up of a stag (bachelor) and hen (bachelorette) party. Instead of splitting the fun into two separate celebrations, both groups come together for one big pre-wedding bash. What started as a popular choice in the LGBTQIA+ community has now become a rising trend across younger generations, especially when the couple shares the same circle of friends.

So, what happens at a sten party?

Think of it as one massive, gender-neutral party where everyone — from the maid of honour to the best man, and even those who don’t vibe with traditional labels — celebrates love in one go. Research shows that younger couples are ditching old-school stag and hen dos for exactly this reason: inclusivity, convenience, and (let’s be honest) saving some serious cash.

Couples are increasingly opting to merge their pre-wedding celebrations into one, and while there are many reasons behind the trend, money is often the biggest motivator. Instead of spending on two separate events, the bride- and groom-to-be can throw a single celebration that brings all their loved ones together, allowing them to cut costs while still making the occasion just as memorable.

But it’s not just about money. A sten also breaks the ice between different friend groups before the wedding, making the big day itself way less awkward. Plus, it’s more welcoming to non-binary or gender non-conforming guests who often feel left out of traditional bachelor or bachelorette setups.

Of course, it’s not all sunshine and champagne. The one drawback of a sten party is that the bride and groom miss out on having separate quality time with their own friends and family. Still, the idea is that those moments can easily be made up outside of the wedding festivities. So, whether you’re team traditional or ready to embrace the sten life, one thing’s clear: Panday has officially put this party trend on our radar.