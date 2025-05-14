Armaan Malik: Nothing can change between Amaal and I; we are coming up with a single

Recently, composer Amaal Mallik shocked his fans when he took to Instagram to share that was severing ties with his family, blaming his parents for the rift between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik. However, Armaan tells us that all’s well between the brothers. Opening up about their bond for the first time since Amaal’s post, Armaan says, “Our bond is and will always be the same. I know my relationship with my brother and we are pretty tight. I am the kind of person who doesn't care about what people think or social media users think. All I care about is what my brother and I think, and we are pretty sorted. Nothing can ever change between us. Amaal also mentioned on his social media that humare beech mein koi problem nahin hai.” Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik(Photo: Instagram)

In fact, Armaan, who recently performed at The O2 Arena in London (UK), is also collaborating with his brother on a project. “I have sung a single that has been composed by Amaal. It’s tentatively titled BB. It’s a Hindi-Punjabi song that we plan to release in a month or so,” says Armaan, adding that he has worked on close to 40 singles that he plans to release in the coming months. “For me, music is music. But non-film music is my calling. I have been extremely focused on that for many years. It has been very beneficial for me also, as a lot of new listeners have come in, who identify with the independent side of mine," he says.

Talking about the revenue aspect of independent music, Armaan says, “When you release an independent song, making money is anyway not easy. You can only make revenue on an indie track if it does massive numbers. And in order to get that, you need to put in a lot of might and money to promote the song. So, the ROI on indie music is not so much. So, we, singers, make money from our live shows. I really hope fans understand the importance of subscription-based model and pay for their music, just like the West, where artistes feel gravitated towards making more music because they are motivated."

Meanwhile, the singer, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary recently, shares that his wife, beauty influencer Aashna Shroff, has influenced his music. Speaking about his marriage and its influence on his craft for the first time, Armaan says, “Life has been beautiful with Aashna. I am in a happy space. I feel the space that you are in - mentally and emotionally – reflects in your work. I think that’s why I have been coming up with a lot of love songs (laughs). Aashna is my greatest critic when it comes to work and I like how honest she is with her feedback. Whenever I make a song, I always play it to her. Her feedback on the aesthetic of a video or photo shoot is valuable for me. That has only helped me get better as an artiste.”