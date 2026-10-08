Atul Agnihotri remembers the late actor: Working with Nana sir was an experience in itself

Actor-director Atul Agnihotri, who shared the screen with the late Nana Patekar in iconic films such as Krantiveer and Yeshwant, is mourning the loss of a mentor and a friend. Reflecting on their enduring bond, Agnihotri shares, "I had the privilege of working with him in Krantiveer and Yeshwant, and those memories will always hold a very special place in my heart. Working with Nana ji was an experience in itself."

Atul Agnihotri, (Inset) with Nana Patekar

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For Agnihotri, the bond went beyond the professional camaraderie found on set. It was a relationship defined by genuine warmth and mutual respect. "Every conversation with him radiated warmth and positivity," he recalls. "His intensity, honesty, and complete commitment to his craft were extraordinary. He had an aura and presence that were impossible to ignore, both on screen and off it."

Beyond the accolades and his cinematic brilliance, Agnihotri emphasises that Nana Patekar’s greatest lesson was personal. "He taught us, simply by the way he lived, to embrace every moment, live life to the fullest, and never take a single day for granted," he concludes.