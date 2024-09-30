Bhuvan Bam hopes Taaza Khabar 2 helps him 'transition smoothly into Bollywood’

Bhuvan Bam is a pioneer in content creation and the release of Taaza Khabar Season 2 has put him back in the spotlight. Calling this his “audition tape” for Bollywood, Bam says, “In Taaza Khabar 2, I’ve pushed myself beyond the boundaries and tested my acting range, especially with scenes that demand a lot of vulnerability and strength. It’s not just about making people laugh or feel emotional — it’s about showing that I can be versatile and hold my own in different genres. I see it as a way to prove myself to both the audience and the industry.” Bhuvan Bam can be seen in the recently released second season of Taaza Khabar

The 30-year-old credits the success of this venture to his collaboration with actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Mahesh Manjrekar. “Working with such an incredible cast was inspiring and intimidating. There were moments when their performance would ignite something new in my own approach to a scene. I learned a lot just by observing their craft,” he shares.

Alongside starring in the series, Bam also donned the co-producer hat. “Co-producing under BB Ki Vines Production was a conscious decision to have more creative control over the project. With Taaza Khabar 2, we built on the momentum of the first season but aimed to elevate everything — from the narrative to the production quality. Being involved in production allowed us to make bold decisions, invest in better resources and bridge the gap between digital content and mainstream cinema,” he explains.

Both as an actor and producer, he is hopeful for new doors opening: “I hope it helps me transition more smoothly into Bollywood, proving that digital creators can also thrive in mainstream cinema.”